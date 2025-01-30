Deepika Padukone’s royal touch to Alia Bhatt’s floral finesse, these 5 Bollywood beauties served supreme looks in Sabyasachi sarees

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has become synonymous with luxury, grandeur, and timeless elegance. He is applauded for his intricate craftsmanship and rich textures, imbuing his designs with dimensions from his heritage. Undoubtedly, he is one of Bollywood's most-loved designers. Be it the wedding or the red carpet, Sabyasachi sarees have always found favor with the crème de la crème of the industry. Let's check out some of his greatest saree moments with Bollywood leading ladies.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, a frequent Sabyasachi muse, wowed the world when she graced an event in a white Sabyasachi saree. Deepika Padukone stunned in an April 2023 collection of Sabyasachi saree in white and black, featuring a pristine white base and black sequined border. The high-neck blouse with a pussybow twist looked sophisticated. About the outfit, Deepika opted for a sleek bun adorned with bold makeup and statement earrings. It beautifully balances simplicity with grandeur, truly expressing her chic elegance. One can see a stunning example of how Sabyasachi blends tradition with modernism and makes this saree a true fashion highlight.

Kareena Kapoor

When Kareena Kapoor draped a shimmering saree by Sabyasachi over herself, the iconic charm of the actress and the artistry of Sabyasachi seemed to coexist harmoniously. The saree was draped in the typical style, with an arranged pleat on one side and a pallu cascading down the other. She paired it with an ultra-chic, satin, scoop-neck blouse that was sleeveless, backless, and glamorous to the core. The accessories were kept to a minimalist diamond stud and rings. A perfect sleek bun and make-up that included a dewy base, blush-pink lips, and eyes outlined with kohl made the best pairing for her look. The interplay of old-world elegance and modern chicness gave the silver saree worn by Kareena a truly sophisticated and fashion-forward touch.

Alia Bhatt

The fashion sense of Alia Bhatt is beyond excellence, and she surely turned heads in a lavish white Sabyasachi saree bedecked with flowers. Alia Bhatt looked effortlessly chic in a white Sabyasachi saree adorned with multi-coloured floral prints. The saree mixes soft tones and vibrant motifs that create a fine balance between elegance and freshness. It was teamed with a matching three-fourth-sleeve blouse detailed with a deep plunging V-neckline that added just the right amount of sultriness. Alia opted for a minimalistic approach to accessories with a pearl-embedded choker, the glowing dewy skin and natural makeup gave her a fresh appeal. Hair worn down in loose waves fell effortlessly over her shoulders, enhancing the whole relaxed vibe. This Sabyasachi ensemble was a perfect combination of modern sophistication and understated glamour.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan turned heads in an understated gold Sabyasachi saree, fusing with an air of traditional elegance and a hint of modernism. The sheer dotted saree with floral gold sequin work and narrow patterned borders gave sophistication yet a contemporary vibe. She wore a matching bikini-style blouse with floral sequins, and her accessories were quite minimal with a pair of dangling earrings. With her bronzed makeup, soft curtain bangs, and flowing waves, Suhana's whole look was chic and glamorous, thereby cementing her position as a Gen-Z fashion icon.

Katrina Kaif

At a promotional event for Bharat, Katrina Kaif wore a pink floral Sabyasachi saree, radiating romance and elegance. The pastel saree, paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse, was cinched around the waist with a thin pink Sabyasachi belt that gave it a contemporary feel. Keeping the rest minimal with stud earrings, straight hair, rosy cheeks, and subtle smokey eyes, she let the saree do the talking. Her easy-going yet graceful style illustrates that sometimes less is indeed more, which makes this look a total hit for making an impression.

Sabya’s designs embody a rich cultural history, complemented by modern aesthetics, and therefore, suitable for almost any occasion. A wedding ceremony, a celebration, or a red-carpet appearance, these occasions are when celebrities choose Sabyasachi, for its eternal essence beyond trend and time. Through these saree moments, Sabyasachi has cemented his position as a go-to designer for the Bollywood elite and has also earned respect in fashion-loving hearts far and wide.