Deepika Padukone's Rs. 1.50 lakh saree and Ranveer Singh's sherwani are desi excellence

See how the duo did it. While you're at it, your jaw may need a hand to support and keep it intact. There was a not-so-little something that went up in the air in Mumbai last night and it was where fashion people from Bollywood proved it was party time. They celebrated the new beginnings of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilia in a flower-embraced, colour-filled and joyful setting. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's couple style was what we could all write home about.

Where ethnic outfits meet style, there's nothing more to ask for, honestly. We who are patiently waiting for chicer futures through dressing up for weddings to cultural social gatherings, we're happy to heed the new sartorial drops. What was that royal arrival, team DeepVeer? The Pathaan actress loves a red look and has she not run the gamut of sexy looks already with her Magda Butrym pantsuit?

Deepika Padukone in a Torani saree and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna sherwani are a chic desi duo

In our book, she looked stunning draped in a Torani saree. Elegance abound as her Sindoori Taashi attire worth Rs. 149,500 was curated from sheer silk organza. Overflowing a royal power, it consisted of Dori embroidery, hand adda work, sequins, chevron lace and a scalloped border. How potent a charmer is the combination of gold and red? It's a classic. The 37-year-old's look was styled by Shaleena Nathani who gave a continued sense of uniformity and niceness with an embroidered blouse. Get spiffier with accessories so choose a choker and necklace because two are better than a single. Beautiful pearls, luxurious creations such as a statement necklace were chosen from Maya Sanghavi Jewels and a tiered choker from Mahesh Notandass was all the prettiness. Drop earrings adorned with emeralds offered more colour to her look. A classic bun was her hairdo and her makeup featured nude lipstick, mascara, black eyeliner and kohl.