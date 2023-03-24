Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi saree, Ranveer Singh's Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna suit are stylishly black

The coming of Spring is blowing in a colourful edge as outfits around us rightly reflect testaments time and again. We have a question for you, doesn't a timeless black ensemble get you in the mood of all kinds? It did happen to us last night and all in a pinch. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's couple glow and glam is going nowhere. The duo attended an event along with Prakash Padukone last night in Mumbai and black looked triply awesome.

With royalty as the picture in your mind and daring aside (of no importance absolutely) take a look at what the Padmaavat actors donned and who styled them so immaculately. Shaleena Nathani, often-heard and sometimes more than the name of fashion trends too. Ever in love with Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations, Deepika's desi look was backed by a majestic and exquisite saree. Hardly new to see this Bollywood actress dress up in black sarees to events especially the ones made by the Indian fashion designer. Another one makes it to her elegant ethnic style edition.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in black outfits

Make your nighttime look Deepika-level perfect. A monotone saree mixed with rusted gold embroidery looked gorgeous along with a long-sleeved, close-neck and non-embroidered blouse. Quite steamy for an evening look, you could think of replacing it with a short-sleeved blouse or sexier alternatives such as a halter neck or very thin-strapped.

The 37-year-old's blouse had an open back. For this reason, we would permit it into our closet this season. She wore a pair of circular drop earrings. We love how you can style this attire with black accessories too and never have to look at a necklace. There's an unbeatable feeling in keeping your look light, are we wrong in saying so? She stuck to a low bun hairdo which she mostly favours and a smokey-eye or kohl-powered makeup.

The Cirkus actor's debonair look showcased a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna pantsuit. Here, note the pop of red from his pocket square that looked as bang-on as his sunnies. His double-breasted blazer had a satin peak lapel and was clubbed with a plain white shirt and straight-fit black trousers. Velvet shoes look so trend-forward and polish up a look effortlessly, right?

Can you rate their looks on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's upcycled Akaaro classy coat keeps us hooked to the winter chic