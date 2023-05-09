Did you love Alia Bhatt’s The Laundry Room Pisces printed tee? The cost might pinch your pocket

Found you 'the fish' to catch! As fresh and delightful as it can be (for the eyes, of course!). We picked out a recent casual look to talk about today, from our most beloved Alia Bhatt, because t-shirts are season-proof and super classic. Her fish, oh we mean, her tee looked awesomely cool and comfortable. The Bollywood actress rocked it to a sports event in Mumbai. And just so you know she's a Pisces girl who brought the zodiac season back in style. So cute, right?

We also feel it is good for you to know about the style that the Pisces pack usually swears by. Pisces girls are often known for their dreamy and imaginative nature, and their style tends to reflect this. They tend to be drawn to soft, muted colours that evoke a sense of tranquillity and calm. Pastel shades like lavender, blush, and baby blue could all be in their flattering favour. Simply put, go-to choices. Finally, comfort is key, so they may appreciate outfits that are both stylish and comfortable. Can we add some suggestions to the list? Oversized sweaters, soft leggings, and cosy knitwear may look good on them.

Alia Bhatt looks ultra-cool in a casual outfit

Bhatt's casual style is playful, simple, and easy to wear, incorporating comfortable basics, prints, and colours. For her latest outfit of 'that' day, she rocked an oversized t-shirt from the brand, The Laundry Room which featured graphic print including that of two fish in green. Well, that looked easy and the decode is easier. Shall we help you meet your shopping cart, already? Her crew neck and short-sleeved number are on Revolve website for Rs 4,169.00. It had drop shoulders too and was teamed with blue jeans.

Raha's mother accessorised her look with chic footwear and gold jewellery like mini hoop earrings and too many rings of various edgy patterns. Nothing a wavy hairdo cannot do - in this case, win our hearts. She looked too pretty with side-parted tresses, and subtle makeup.

Right now, here is a guide on how to sport tees effortlessly right. T-shirts are a versatile and comfortable staple that can be worn in a variety of ways in both summer and monsoon seasons. Whether dressed up or dressed down, tees can be styled to suit any occasion.

So when your day looks humid, you wear the same tee as worn by the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress. But, don’t forget to tuck your tee into a pair of high-waisted denim shorts or wide-leg jeans (black or blue). To complete the overall look and go for something chic, add a pair of sneakers or sandals to your outfit. And, with that, you are perfectly dressed for a casual outing!

And, for when the monsoon weather is on with its business, should you plan a cosy look. During the rains, sport this t-shirt underneath a cardigan or sweater. And, opt for a pair of ankle boots, preferably rainwear, and skinny jeans to seal your look. Give it another spin and make it date-ready. Add some shining accessories and you should be done there. If you prefer another way, we’ve got you covered! In case you plan to skip the denim look while it's raining, pair your tee with an A-line denim skirt. Include rain boots and a waterproof jacket to wrap up your look. And, with that, you should be date ready!

