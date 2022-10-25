Did you notice Tamannaah Bhatia's sexy brocade blouse? Check out her look if you love cocktail-ready drapes
Diwali 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia managed to steal the spotlight with a dramatic puff blouse.
This Diwali 2022, a bunch of celebrities flaunted their love for traditional six-yard. From Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, the actresses were seen in some striking saree looks and added their own fresh spins to them. Talking specifically about Tamannaah Bhatia's look, the F3 actress managed to steal the spotlight with a dramatic puff blouse.
At a Diwali party in Mumbai, Tam wrote a shimmer fabric saree Tarun Tahiliani. She teamed her Rs. 59,900 worth saree featuring a gold brocade border with a brocade and puff sleeves blouse. Clearly, the right blouse plays a major role in elevating a traditional ensemble and Tamannaah Bhatia's festive look is proof. The deep neck blouse with puff sleeves created a flirty effect. LOVED IT!
If you are planning to attend a cocktail party or sangeet ceremony, this lightweight sari makes an ideal choice. Throw in an elegant belt to complete the look.
Tamannaah Bhatia rounded off her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a pearl choker. A matte finish makeup, rosy cheeks, loads of mascara and nude pink lips made for her beauty look. Styled by Ami Patel with makeup and hair by Billy Manikside and Seema Mane respectively, Tamannaah's swept hairstyle elevated her traditional Diwali look.
On the work front, the Babli Bouncer actress was spotted in the city for a reading of her upcoming project Lust Stories 2. The prep for the sequel to Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2 has officially begun.