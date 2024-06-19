Diljit Dosanjh's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wasn't just about showcasing his musical talent. The Indian superstar also impressed the global audience with his impeccable fashion sense.

Dressed in a striking monochromatic ensemble, Diljit made a visible case for his style superiority, yet again. The G.O.A.T of Punjabi music knows just how to serve magic with his ensembles, and that’s precisely why all of his looks make us want to swoon and scream ‘Tera ni main tera ni main lover’.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s delve deeper into Diljit Dosanjh’s recent black-and-white head-turning outfit and explore how he mastered the art of monochrome dressing.

Diljit Dosanjh’s monochromatic ensemble:

The Crew actor’s classy ensemble featured the Enfants Riches Déprimés’ logo-print cotton jersey sweatshirt. This full-sleeved graphic sweatshirt was further elevated with an oversized silhouette, a dropped shoulder seam, and a rather sophisticated circular neckline.

It also came with an expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 84,234. The unique graphic print on the Udta Punjab actor’s cotton jersey usually hails right from founder Henry Levi's sketchbook.

The Good Newwz actor further paired this sweatshirt with contrasting black high-waisted jeans. With a comfortably cool wide-legged silhouette with dramatically flared edges, the ankle-length jeans went perfectly with the relaxed fitting of the white jersey.

Diljit Dosanjh’s flawless accessory picks:

Dosanjh loves to turn heads by adding a hint of drama to his looks with some accessories. For this look, he went with a red turban, giving a nod to his cultural heritage and personal style, to add a pop of color to the otherwise black-and-white look. Apart from that, he kept things minimalistic for this look so the focus remains stable on his trend-worthy ensemble— A wise decision indeed!

But that’s not all, Diljit also kept the monochromatic magic going with her sneakers. He completed the outfit with black-and-white Rick Owens DRKSHDW Double Bumper high-top sneakers. These exclusive pieces, made in Italy, come with a stylish high platform sole and front lace-up fastening. They also come with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 1,11,714.

Every time he steps out with a new look, Diljit Dosanjh sets the fashion bar quite high. He is slowly but steadily cementing his status as a global fashion icon, and the entire world just can’t get enough of his style. This stylish monochromatic look legit proves that ‘Jatt paida hoya bas chaun vaaste’.

What did you think of Diljit Dosanjh’s latest look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

