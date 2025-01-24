Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran turns heads in true Gen-Z style at Sky Force screening; take a look

Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter, Naomika Saran, was spotted at Sky Force screening last night alongside Dimple Kapadia. As the photos went viral, she quickly took the internet by storm, resembling her late grandfather. Naomika is also blessed with the same light-colored eyes as Khanna, which runs in the family.

But not just her resemblance turned heads last night, it was also her sense of laid-back fashion sense. She looked charming in a black top and blue denims. Let’s dive into her look.

Naomika Saran at the Sky Force screening last night

Looking absolutely stunning next to Dimple Kapadia, her fashion sense has definitely caught our eye. Naomika showed up in a classic black top in casual fashion. Flaunting a deep round neck, she chose a peplum fit.

She made a bold fashion choice which shows she is a pro at Gen-Z fashion. Not everyone can pull off flare-on-flare like Naomika did. For her choice of bottoms, she picked a pair of light and dark blue patchwork denims with a flared fit. She accessorized her outfit with a simple black flat purse.

Leaving her hair open, she flaunted her lazy waves with a middle partition. For her makeup, she chose to blush her cheeks and some pink lip balm. Slaying in true Gen-Z sense, she donned a double-layered necklace and some metallic stacked bracelets and completed her look with a couple of rings.

This outing was a rare appearance as Naomika Saran is usually never spotted in the media. Even then, she has a huge following on social media and is currently studying in New York. Going by her Instagram, she seems to be close to her cousins, Aarav and Nitara.

