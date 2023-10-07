Discover Samantha Ruth Prabhu's gowns for the ultimate cocktail night fashion inspiration

The entertainment industry is full of actresses who are true fashionistas but when we’re talking about global icons, only a few names pop out, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always on the top, this fabulous and talented diva is one of the most versatile actresses in the country. Whether it’s her acting skills, her life, or even her fashion choices, the Shaakuntalam actress is known to go all out and ace it. From the red carpet to prominent global events, and even her day-to-day looks, the Kushi actress is always ready with pure perfection. This is one of the things that make her a true global icon. In fact, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress’ gown collection is literally the talk of the town.

The gorgeous diva’s gown collection has always been a major source of inspiration and motivation for fashion enthusiasts around the globe. So, with the wedding season upon us, why don’t we dive into the Yashoda actress’ fabulous collection once again, for some cocktail night inspiration?

5 gowns from Samantha’s collection that are perfect for cocktail nights

Gauri and Nainika’s black and green gown

This exquisite gown has a deep, plunging neckline with sleek straps which adds to its overall allure. The floor-length piece with an asymmetrical edge created a graceful train that cascaded behind the talented Pushpa: The Rise actress as she walked with charm, poise, and elegance. Furthermore, its lower half, laden with black and green sequin floral embroidery makes it all the more awesome. This would be a great choice for elegant cocktail evenings.

Krésha’s Bajaj’s black studded gown

The classy Theri actress was recently seen wearing a floor-length black sleeveless gown which was entirely laden with silver crystals and stones that made the diva sparkle, quite literally if we may add. The gown also had an alluring thigh-high slit at the side which added to its overall design. In fact, its fitted, body-hugging style also aided the talented diva to flaunt her well-toned frame by hugging all her curves at the right places. The diva also added a matching silver statement ring from Vanraj Zaveri for that extra bling. This is a great choice for extravagant cocktail nights where you need to shine.

Sunaina Khera’s black sheer gown

The talented Mersal actress recently also chose to wear this beautifully decorated black sheer gown that literally left us spellbound. This exquisite floor-length piece had a high neckline with full sleeves and was laden with matching black sequin embroidery for that extra oomph factor. The talented diva chose to wear this over a matching bralette and shorts to go with the style. This would make a great choice for those sparky and shimmery cocktail nights full of dancing and fun.

Krésha’s Bajaj’s silver textured gown

The stylish Super Deluxe actress recently chose to wear a stylish sleeveless silver gown that shined gloriously. This floor-length gown also had a lined texture which added to its overall allure and feel. Its deep, V-shaped plunging neckline made the piece all the more special whilst, its flowing skirt makes it perfect for nights where you require the ease of movement to dance the cocktail night away. This is bound to bring the perfect amount of oomph and formal bling to the evening,

Advertisement

Silvia Tcherassi’s red gown with a bow

The gorgeous Ye Maaya Chesave actress recently chose to wear a floor-length, sleeveless, and vibrant red gown which not only made her look radiant beyond compare but gave her simply fierce vibes that totally won over our hearts. Meanwhile, its corset-like upper half helped the diva flaunt her toned body whereas its plunging, sweetheart neckline goes the extra mile to make it look all the more sultry. The flowy gown also had a ribbon bow at the waist which added a feminine twist to its overall vibe. This would make a great choice for elegant cocktail parties or those girls-only cocktail nights.

It’s safe to say that nobody can quite ace wearing gowns like this talented diva. So, are you feeling inspired by the Dookudu actress’ style? Do you have a favorite outfit on the list? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde’s Rs. 48,500 ivory embroidered short kurta sharara set is made for mehendi ceremonies