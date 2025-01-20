Disha Patani adds a bold new twist to her style with an unexpected corset and skirt duo

When it comes to fashion, Disha Patani is the epitome of a rule breaker. She doesn't follow trends; she sets them. Recently, she added an unexpected twist to her corset-like top by pairing it with a skirt, and honestly, it turned out to be pretty awesome—perfect for upgrading our casual fashion. Let’s break down her attire.

In her latest appearance, Disha Patani rocked a red corset top that featured lace detailing, adding a sultry vibe. The straps ensured a relaxed fit, while the fitted bodice made the top appear as if it were a part of her skin. The sheer fabric brought a trendy touch to her look. If you’re planning a hangout with friends and can’t find anything casual to wear, this simple corset top is a smart choice—it keeps the appearance effortlessly gorgeous.

If you want to add a unique twist to your look, you can take cues from the style icon herself. Disha Patani styled her corset top with a flowy white skirt. The flattering silhouette ensured ease of movement while creating a standout look. It proves that her style is always bold, fearless, and anything but ordinary.

Letting her outfit do all the talking and keeping the look casual-friendly, the actress opted for minimal accessories. She wore a simple bracelet and carried a white sling bag with chain straps.

Advertisement

The Malang actress’s makeup was beautifully subtle, elevating her overall look with a touch of pink lipstick. Her skin had a flawless finish, giving a glimpse of her healthy and active lifestyle. It's perfect inspiration for all the college girls.

Disha Patani left her hair open with a middle partition and soft, loose waves, completing her look with flat footwear.

Disha Patani’s style statement is unbeatable. With her effortless look, she proved that keeping it minimal doesn’t mean sacrificing style. When done right, you can make hearts flutter without overdoing it.

The corset and skirt duo, paired with minimal makeup and a white bag, serves as perfect inspiration for a casual outing outfit. Plus, you can add your own choice of accessories to personalize the look. It will surely turn out to be a look to die for.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Tendulkar vs Nysa Devgan Fashion Face-Off: Who styled pink mirror work Sharara better?