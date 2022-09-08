Disha Patani brings a happy yellow glam in a floral printed dress and cropped cardigan; Yay or Nay?
Disha Patani's all yellow cute look is just what we need for the cosy season. Here's a lesson, take notes.
What does the end of summer look like? Pretty. That's monsoon on a bang-on fashion spree. It also looks like it is no fever dream to be in a dress. It's all in the styling and the fabric textures you count on. Grab your dresses once again, please. Yes, you heard us right, we will show you how to stage your next fashion outing in mind right now and soon you can put it out in IRL. No forgetting mini dresses anymore, let your list grow with Disha Patani's latest look.
Dressing made simple and stylish. Do you have one favourite dress which stayed in your wardrobe from spring, and summer to now monsoon? So, you do have a trustworthy gem of an ensemble? A dress for lunch, a date, or dinner? You decide. Disha was spotted last evening post a meeting. For the same, the Ek Villain Returns actress donned a mini yellow dress with purple floral print on it.
The noodle-strapped ensemble featured a deep neckline and a front tie-up detail. It partially had a fit and flared fit. The fabulous yellow theme was fuelled up with a ribbed pastel yellow cardigan which was cropped and had circular buttons. You know you're a Disha Patani fan when you know how dear she holds her sneakers. She loves to add a sporty element to most of her looks. She wore some kohl, and peach lipstick to seal her dewy glam makeup look. Her side-parted hairdo looked almost natural as though a bare minimum of styling was required.
