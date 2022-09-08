Disha Patani brings a happy yellow glam in a floral printed dress and cropped cardigan; Yay or Nay?

What does the end of summer look like? Pretty. That's monsoon on a bang-on fashion spree. It also looks like it is no fever dream to be in a dress. It's all in the styling and the fabric textures you count on. Grab your dresses once again, please. Yes, you heard us right, we will show you how to stage your next fashion outing in mind right now and soon you can put it out in IRL. No forgetting mini dresses anymore, let your list grow with Disha Patani's latest look.