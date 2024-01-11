Disha Patani brings back 90s micro mini skirts in an oh-so-hot streetwear style

Disha Patani, one of the hottest and most stylish actresses in Bollywood, is known for her super sexy, bold, and seriously fiery sense of style along with her fashion-forward choices. Keeping up with this reputation, the classy diva was recently spotted and photographed while having dinner with her friends in Bandra, Mumbai. This oh-so-sassy ensemble is like onlookers gushing, gasping, and swooning. We are literally in love with the Yodha actress’ super hot fit.

So, let’s zoom in and take a more detailed look at the fabulous Kung Fu Yoga actress, Disha Patani’s sexy, chic, and sporty ensemble with a full-sleeved crop top and micro mini skirt. Are you prepared?

Disha Patani looks oh-so-sexy in a beyond-chic and hot ensemble

The Malang actress’ recent hot and chic ensemble ended up setting social media on fire. This classy fit features a deep V-neck zipper front ribbed cropped T-shirt with full sleeves, approximately worth Rs. 1,195, from Walmart. This oh-so-hot crop top has a body-hugging fitting that hugs her curves perfectly while accentuating them. It also helped the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress flaunt her well-toned waist by leaving the lower half of the zip open. Doesn’t the crop top look seriously stylish?

The talented Baaghi 2 actress further chose to complement the top with a Vintage distressed pleated tie-up micro mini-skirt, from Emmiol, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,657. In fact, the sexy half-faded well-fitted denim skirt effortlessly blends street style with a Y2K vintage vibe, making it an ideal addition to any fashionista’s wardrobe. It visibly flatters the diva’s figure like a boss while the pleats ruffled edges and waist add to the overall look’s texture and style. Doesn’t it look seriously fiery and beyond-hot?

Disha Patani’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were flawless

Furthermore, the Ek Villain Returns actress further chose to complete her oh-so-sassy outfit with Run Star Hike Canvas Platform, worth Rs. 6,999, from Converse. These chunky shoes are a visible re-imagination of the brand’s classic and Iconic black design. They give a sporty and harmonious appeal to the diva’s super cool ensemble. The beautiful Kanguva actress chose to take a minimalistic approach with accessories, picking a delicate gold pendant and a black woven rope-knot shoulder bag to compliment her look. We love the diva’s fashion-forward picks!

The Welcome 3 actress also chose to leave her hair open and style it into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the talented Baaghi 3 actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and the perfect pink lip gloss, which not only complemented but also elevated her super hot outfit. Doesn’t Disha Patani look like an absolute knockout? Her latest fashion choice totally cements her status as a Gen-Z style icon.

So, what did you think of the diva’s super hot outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

