Disha Patani brings high-fashion drama with her bold look in the Gigi double-layer cami and ripped joggers styled with DIOR bag

Disha Patani’s fashion sense has always screamed fabulousness. Her preference for street-style fashion adds an edge to her appearance. The actress was recently seen rocking her look in the stylish crop top and loose bottoms, exuding casual and chic vibes. Her wardrobe picks were perfect for a standout look, and honestly, no one could carry it as boldly as Disha did! Let’s spill the details of her outfit.

Disha Patani has a knack for street-style fashion, and her recent look was just another classy addition to it. She was wearing a gigi double-layer cami; it was designed with the perfect combination of black and white, featuring a halter neck and thin straps. The fitted bodice highlighted her well-maintained physique, making us fall in love with her all over again.

Adding more style to her appearance, she was carrying a brown jacket in her hand, perfect for a cozy layer. This double-layer top is perfect to elevate your everyday fashion and outing look.

Just like the top, her bottoms were also unique, giving all bold vibes. She styled her top with the distressed grey marl baggy monster joggers. It featured a relaxed fit and ripped details, perfect for making a street-style statement. The elastic waistband added a touch of comfort.

The actress’ daring fashion effortlessly blended the unique style with the casual fashion.

She didn’t do much of her styling. The actress just wore bracelets, and that’s all she needed to step out looking all chic and casual. She also carried a Dior bag, ideal for keeping her belongings in one place. With this, the Yodha actress just showed us how to make your everyday fashion fun and practical.

Well, without a doubt, the unmissable glow on her face equally caught our attention. Keeping it natural, she just put on some lip gloss and left the hair open, cascading below her shoulders. With white footwear, the actress perfectly completed her look and was all set to make heads turn.

Disha Patani’s unique fashion sense has consistently made waves in the industry. She has the right eye for fashion, and she effortlessly blends it with her signature bold style, leaving us all mesmerized every time she makes an appearance.

