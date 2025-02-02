Disha Patani brings sassy vibes to the airport runway with all-black outfit and Christian Dior bag

When Disha Patani is in her streetwear mood, she’s not just walking—she’s owning the streets. Effortlessly blending comfort with style, the actress's off-duty looks deserve a book titled How to Rock Everyday Fashion Like a Boss. This time, she painted the airport runway black with her all-black ensemble, looking every bit the sassy queen. Let’s break down her attire!

Turning her airport entry into a fashion runway, Disha Patani grabbed our attention with her all-black fit. She wore a black bodycon top that hugged her figure like a glove. The full-sleeved top with a deep neckline and a hint of cleavage added a sultry touch to her look.

Who said airport fashion has to be baggy, casual, or traditional? It can be hot too! And Disha just gave the best example of that. This versatile top can effortlessly transition from the perfect party piece to a casual look.

Back to Disha—she decided to give it a travel-friendly twist. Instead of pairing her bodycon top with a skirt or jeans, the actress chose to team it with baggy joggers. The black joggers, featuring an elastic waistband and wide-leg details, ensured a relaxed fit with a touch of edgy glam. To keep everything in place and add a polished touch, she tucked her top into the bottoms.

Advertisement

Her styling was a perfect blend of classy and sassy. Adding an extra dose of cool to her ensemble, Disha wore black sunglasses, using them as a chic accessory while exuding confidence. The Christian Dior bag on her shoulder brought an all-luxe feel to the look, designed with golden straps and the brand logo—perfect for holding her phone, passport, cash, cards, and more.

With all the bold vibes, she embraced her natural charm by opting for a no-makeup look, with only a touch of lip balm to give her lips a hydrating finish. To complete her look, she slipped on a pair of white shoes.

Disha Patani’s fashion is always on point, whether it’s at glamorous events or on the airport runway. The actress has always been a fan of sassy fashion that captures attention and earns appreciation for the confidence with which she pulls it off.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for the perfect cool-girl airport fashion inspiration, Disha Patani just dropped a look worth trying!