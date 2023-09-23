Disha Patani dons a ruched white Alex Perry mini-dress with plunging neckline and matching gloves

Bollywood’s most sultry and undeniably enchanting beauty, Disha Patani, is known for her ability to make hearts flutter with her extremely gorgeous fashion choices, wherever she goes. The glamorous Welcome 3 actress has once again graced us with her impeccable fashion sense. During a recent event in Singapore, The Kalki 2898 AD actress donned a ruched white Alex Perry mini-dress with a plunging neckline, complemented by matching gloves, and captured everyone’s attention while leaving them gasping for more.

So, what are we even waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the intricate details of her outfit and understand why it’s the perfect choice for any party or event? Let’s dive right in.

Disha Patani looked ethereal in a classy white mini-dress

The Ek Villain actress recently attended an event in Singapore where she chose to steal the spotlight and have all eyes on her, as she entered the room. For this purpose, the exciting diva chose to wear a fully lined white ruched mini-dress from Alex Perry with sleek straps and a plunging neckline, which was made of a polyester blend material in Australia. This dress, although too short for its good, was saved by its gorgeous body-hugging, corset-like silhouette which hugged the talented actress’ curves at the right place, adding a layer of allure to her whole ensemble. Its boned bodice with padded cups added a layer of awesomeness to the same. The piece’s slinky fabric with a ruched detail also added to its overall look, leaving us wanting more. This piece is worth Rs. 1,04,874, do you think the price is worth the overall look?

But, the talented Baaghi 2 actress didn’t stop there, she completed her look with beige stiletto heels and also decided to add matching long white sheer gloves to her ensemble to add an appealing twist to her look while giving a nod to the gloves trend that had been followed by women from the 16th century itself. Do you think the trend might be making a return to the present? Well, even if it does, we’d be happy because the sophisticated touch that these bring to an ensemble is incomparable. The talented Malang actress further chose to keep the focus entirely on her choice of ensemble by boldly forgoing any additional accessories, and we think it paid off, don’t you?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the pretty Radhe actress’ hair and makeup look. The gorgeous Yodha actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose curls that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, adding to the outfit’s overall appeal. On the other hand, the talented Kung Fu Yoga actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks, the perfect amount of highlighter, and an incomparably gorgeous bold red lipstick, complimented and elevated the diva’s whole look. Patani’s choice was nothing short of perfection. This ensemble exuded grace, sophistication, and timeless elegance. The attention to detail in her outfit, along with her flawless hair and makeup, truly made her the star of the event. Fashion enthusiasts and partygoers alike can take a cue from this Bollywood diva and embrace the allure of a stunning white dress paired with matching gloves

Advertisement

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has once again proven that when it comes to fashion, she knows how to steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression. Don’t you agree? Are you a fan of her ensemble? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Airport Style: Deepika Padukone dons black sleeveless top with cargo pants and Louis Vuitton accessories