Disha Patani exudes 'Jasmine' vibes in dark green saree and sweetheart neckline bustier

Disha Patani never ceases to impress us with her exquisite wardrobe choices. She is known for her fondness of deep plunging sweetheart necklines, and she stole the show at a recent Diwali celebration. Disha looked stunning in a mesmerizing dark green saree with her favorite neckline, adding a touch of glitz to her appearance.

The Ek Villain Returns fame shone like a genuine fashionista at the star-studded event, exuding confidence and flair. Disha knows how to make a statement with her dress choices, whether they are traditional or Western. She continues to be an inspiration for fashion aficionados everywhere with her unmistakable charisma and great sense of style.

Let's decode her appearance.

Disha Patani’s dark green saree with spaghetti strap bustier

The Radhe star turned attention at a recent occasion in a gorgeous lustrous dark green saree. The basic saree's simplicity added to its attraction and beauty, making it a great stunner. But it was the bold choice of a low deep sweetheart neckline bustier that drew everyone's attention. The bustier was supported by delicate spaghetti straps, which added a feminine touch to the ensemble. She draped the pallu in an extremely low manner, with pleats falling over her shoulders, to add drama. The hem of the saree was embellished with gold lace, giving a bit of glitz to the overall design.

More about Disha Patani’s Diwali 2023 green saree look!

Let's take a closer look at the accessories the Malang fame chose to complement her gorgeous saree. She picked a set of glittering earrings to decorate her ears, keeping it simple yet exquisite. She chose a golden kada on one hand to lend a touch of traditional charm to her look. Her bracelets, on the other hand, were slender and delicate, adding a delicate and feminine touch to her whole outfit.

The final piece of the puzzle was the Bharat actress’ captivating makeup. She began with an illuminating makeup base, which gave her complexion a bright shine. What drew our attention was her daring use of dark eyeliner and kohl, which imparted a remarkable intensity to her eyes. Her features were heightened by her dramatic appearance, which made her eyes incredibly attractive. She finished the look with a burst of dark crimson lipstick, which provided a hint of sultriness to her entire image. The Baaghi 2 actress’ makeup suited her glitzy saree flawlessly, establishing a beautiful balance between her attire and her beauty. Disha once again displayed why she is regarded as a style queen!

Disha has already dazzled us with her daring and modern style choices. We have a fun question for you. Disha Patani's fashion sense has gone viral, but here's the twist: would you like to see her in a traditional avatar ever? If your answer is a big fat YES, please share your opinions in the comments section below!

