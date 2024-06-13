Disha Patani gives a sexy spin to power dressing in white blazer top and fitted skirt

Disha Patani's wardrobe choices are all about summer styles. From mini dresses to plunging neck gowns, the actress often serves major summer styling goals. However, for her latest look, she has ditched her usual collection to take a business rote, and we must say that the Yodha star has aced the power dressing like a pro.

Delighting our feeds with yet another trendsetting look, Disha made our hearts skip a beat. Her all-white boardroom style has taken the fashion world by storm, and rightly so!

Decoding Disha Patani’s power dressing style

Disha knows how to make heads turn, and her chic white blazer and skirt set are a testament to this. In the oh-so-gorgeous pictures, we can see the Baaghi 2 actress posing like a diva as she radiated class and elegance.

Her all-white boss lady co-ord set boasted a tailored blazer with notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her well-toned figure from every angle, and a cropped hem. Adding a touch of glam was the skirt with its special elements, including a mid-rise waist and a bodycon silhouette that flows down to form an A-shape from the knees to the ankle.

The Bharat actress elevated her already breathtaking look with a matching white bralette. The sweetheart neckline and front cut-outs on her bralette enhanced the risqué element, while the bust cups and a midriff-baring cropped hem-length beautifully added to the appeal of her overall look.

Zooming in on Disha Patani’s makeup and accessories

We are all aware of Disha’s styling prowess. Fashion enthusiasts swear by how she adds glam to even the simplest of her outfits. For her power look, the actress made sure to amp up her styling game. She elevated the outfit with statement jewelry comprising gold earrings and rings. Further, her strappy silver stilettos were a primary addition to that little bling.

For her glam pick, she wore a glowing makeup look, including darkened brows, smudged eyeliner, a dash of shimmery gold eye shadow, rouged cheeks, and glossy lips. She sealed her look with her blow-dried locks styled in soft waves, which she let cascade down her back. Do not miss her peek-a-boo game with Golden Hour to get that perfect snapshot.

