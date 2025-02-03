Disha Patani gives off ‘I don’t do basic, I do fabulous’ vibes in corset-style top and velvet skirt at airport

Disha Patani indeed deserves the title of the “most bold fashion icon.” Whether she’s dressing up for a glamorous event or traveling, the actress always makes sure that she appears at her best. And we’re saying this by looking at her latest ensemble, where she appeared all bold even in the casual setting. The classy corset-style top with the velvet skirt served as a fashion inspiration for many. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Transforming the airport into her runway, Disha Patani left everyone spellbound with her bold appearance. The corset-style top looked like her second skin, accentuating her well-maintained physique. Featuring a straight neckline and halter-style straps, the top ensured relaxed fitting with a modern touch. The backless back added a sultry appeal.

All fashion-enthusiastic girls gather up because this corset-style top is exactly what your party wardrobe is lacking. Go beyond mini dresses for your party ensemble and bring out the glam with a bodycon top such as this one!

Our favorite part was definitely her bottoms. She didn’t style her top with some jeans but instead went for a classy velvet assyemtrcial skirt that came with the high-low effect. The front had zipper detailing and a thigh-high slit, with the side having a long cascading tail, giving off a bold fashion statement.

This bodycon top with the velvet skirt will surely top the party fashion checklist. Now, check out her styling too.

The Malang actress decided to add the glam edge with her heart-shaped golden pendant neckpiece and a broad bracelet. She further elevated her look with the dewy finish makeup. The radiant base enhanced with soft blush glow and lipstick maintained the spot between elegance and minimalism.

Her hair parted to the side was styled with loose waves that cascaded below her shoulders. While adding the right edge and a perfect finish touch, the actress decided to complete her airport look with bold black boots.

Disha Patani’s fashion has always been ahead of the time, making sure that her appearances are not just about her outfit but also an inspiration for the girls who love to experiment. Her daring styles are perfect for various occasions, turning the moment into an unforgettable experience.

How would you like to style the velvet skirt? Let us know in the comments below!