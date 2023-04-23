Disha Patani in an Arpita Mehta tiered sari proves green is her glam language; Here are two proofs

When quality and quantity of glamour are equivalent, we stop and learn. Luckily for us, it is a non-rare episode and we have Bollywood actress Disha Patani to thank for it. This has been twice the case now and we realised all things green were and are still made for the greater good. In light of the print season, Spring, let us read in-depth-ly into the sexy girl's sari looks in Arpita Mehta's creations. A trust-worthy sartorial treaty has loomed and since saris have very well gained footing as the widely worn attire for ethnic celebrations, it will be a mere moment worth learning how to wear these fabulously.

Disha Patani shows she is a green girl in Arpita Mehta creations

The green that graced our screens. The first time the Malang actress slayed away in the famous designer's sari was when she was styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian in a printed ruffle attire which was clubbed with a cropped and deep sweetheart neckline blouse which was hand-embroidered with tons of mirror work and had straps. To add rights and no wrongs to your desi-clad look, take a leaf of influence from Disha's accessories. Her outfit worth Rs. 60,000.00 with georgette as its primary base was accessorised with rings, bangles, tiered earrings and a mini handbag. Gold is a classic, after all, and our love affair with this ever-gleaming and stunning colour is irreplaceable.

Since we are no strangers to exploring the many colours and prints that enter and leave the fashion trend cycle, another take on green as shown by the Ek Villain Returns actress communicates value by not just opulence but statement as well. So, are you bored of such trials? We are fully into it.

Last night for Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's Eid party, the 30-year-old was styled by Tanya Ghavri in Arpita's tiered sari set. For those who do not consider rocking prints as an excitement-pumping process in this humid season, this sari has a no-print policy. Do you like it?

It is classy on its own terms - the designer's classic mirror work embroidery is worthy of hundred stars, truly certificate-worthy. Disha's Rs. 128,000.00 two-piece set was made from organza and a silk base. With a shiny border and a halter neck, a blouse is how you can get your look mastered. The semi-sheer sari made her a pure bombshell ready to be photographed. This look was accessorised with chunky drop earrings sans a necklace but attractively with rings and a bangle. Amidst the rise of juttis, other heels and strappy footwear are of no less charm. Pick a pair that will look incredible and that is a true no-fail.

Which is your favourite Let us know in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, 10 Celebs who put the chic in ethnic looks