Disha Patani is TOO HOT TO HANDLE in halter neck mini-dress with body-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline

In the ever-dazzling world of Bollywood, many actresses manage to woo all with their incredible fashion choices and undeniable allure. And, it’s quite safe to say that Disha Patani belongs at the top of that list when we speak of fashion and invention. Along with being a good actress and a talented model, the Yodha actress knows exactly how to set the fashion bar soaring with her fiery and fabulous fashion-forward ensembles. Keeping in trend with the same, the Welcome 3 actress was recently seen in a scintillating halter neck mini-dress with a body-hugging silhouette and a neckline that is bound to leave an unforgettable impression.

After all, Patani’s style quotient is a visual delight, isn’t it? So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the Kalki 2898 AD actress’ sultry outfit.

Disha Patani looked beyond aesthetics in a salmon-colored dress

This super classy, fun, and hyper-feminine mini-dress from the house of CB, London is made of a body-hugging Chiffon material. It also has gathered underwired cups for full support and an amazing lift to formulate the perfect cleavage, along with halter neck ties for the best fit. It’s quite safe to say that the ruched effect of the dress not only adds to the dress’ texture but also accentuates its fit by adding a dash of daring. The full-sleeved dress also has a deep and sultry neckline that adds to its overall allure along with flaunting her toned waist and legs. It’s quite safe to say that the Baaghi 2 actress looks too hot to handle in this Salmon-colored slice of sheer awesomeness.

The accentuated fit of the dress also flares out at the mini-dress hem and adds a layer of drama. The long cuffs that rest on the talented Yodha actress’ knuckles make it alluring. The gorgeous actress also completed her outfit with matching heels while choosing to take the bold route of going for a no-accessory look to keep attention steady on her super fiery ensemble. We think the decision paid off! The Kung Fu Yoga actress looks exceptionally stylish.

Now, let’s talk about the incredible Ek Villain Returns actress’ hair and makeup game, which was definitely on fleek. The beyond-beautiful M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, like a charm. On the other hand, the pretty Kanguva actress’ subtle makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, rouged cheeks and highlighter, and glossy nude-colored lipstick, complimented and elevated her entire outfit.

So, what do you think of the stylish Bharat actress’ sultry and stylish ensemble? Share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

