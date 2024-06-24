Disha Patani keeps it hot and happening in her black corset bodycon gown; it’s perfect to spice up your date night

On the fashion front, there is hardly anyone who gives Disha Patani a competition when it comes to risque style statements. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed reveals her infinite love for body-hugging bodycon dresses, structured corsets, and sultry swimsuits, leaving her fans and followers in constant awe.

Bodycon dresses have become synonymous with Disha Patani’s style. Her latest photos in a bodycon dress are once again making us go gaga over her look. Let’s break down her latest for you.

Disha Patani’s latest look

Disha Patani has done it again! She turned heads with her latest stylish outfit. This time, she chose a stunning black bodycon dress by Kristina Fidelskaya, and it’s safe to say we are all in awe.

Her dress has an inverted sweetheart neckline and features thin straps that give it a delicate look, while the sheer corset bodice added a touch of elegance. The bodycon fit hugged Disha’s curves perfectly and highlighted her enviable frame.

The dress’ thigh-high slit adds a dash of drama and showcases her long legs. The ruched details on the skirt gave the dress a textured look, making it even more eye-catching.

The Ek Villain Returns actress’ dress is perfect if you are heading to a club for dancing or if you have a date night and you want to dress to impress.

Disha’s accessories and glam

The Malang actress completed her stylish look with silver earrings and a matching silver bracelet. She wore black strappy heels that complemented the dress perfectly.

Her make-up was glossy and glamorous, featuring bold red lips, a dewy base which gave her face a fresh-faced glow and a touch of highlighter on her nose and cheekbones. She left her hair open and rounded off her look.

To sum this up, Disha Patani’s impact goes beyond her exquisite sense of style. She is an inspiration for many, representing strength, grace and confidence. She can easily switch between many looks from sensual and seductive to elegant and chic with ease. We can’t wait to see what she wears next!

