Disha Patani looks magical in a regal silk dress with a luxurious Chanel bag; get details

Friendship is once again in the air, as the lovely Disha Patani was seen chilling around with her BFF, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress Mouni Roy. This exciting combination has recently been synonymous, and they were spotted together just last week. Disha, who is renowned for her fondness of plunging necklines, never fails to dazzle with her informal outings. The paps were able to capture her in yet another stylish attire, leaving us all excited to see what she chose this time. This fashion sighting is likely to be a stunner, thanks to Disha's exquisite sense of style and the additional drama of her being joined by her BFF Mouni Roy!

Disha in a pristine white full-length gown

Disha Patani, the stunning Malang actress, stole the show in a beautiful pristine white gown in a recent fashion sighting. Under the glare of the flashes, this silk masterpiece emanated elegance and emitted a stunning sparkle. Disha elegantly adorned the spaghetti straps of the gown. The distinctive twist in the top bodice of the garment, with a daring deep neck and an enticing underwired bustline, the bust area was emphasized, giving drama to the outfit.

Disha accessorised her look with this luxurious bag

Disha Patani accessorised her exquisite suit with a similar white purse. This magnificent item was a Chanel masterpiece worth a staggering $7,775 (Rs. 6,43,487). With its fascinating blue iridescent lambskin and silver tone hardware, the mini square flap bag stole the stage. The characteristic CC turnlock fastening on the front flap lent a touch of refinement to the entire design.

Prepare to up your fashion game with the stunning style of Disha Patani and her OG girl, Mouni Roy. The fashionable duo has stunned us with their amazing selection of full-length gowns. But let us not forget how they slayed in those little bodycon dresses, establishing trends like no other. It's time to take a cue from these style superstars and dress to impress alongside your best friends. Accept the elegance and confidence that comes with matching your attire with your besties, and let your fashion choices speak for themselves. So go ahead and channel your inner fashionista; with buddies like Disha and Mouni, you'll be turning heads everywhere you go!

