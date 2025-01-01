Disha Patani, Mouni Roy welcome 2025 in bold party outfits and we’re sure you can’t help but fall in love with them

Being with each other in their ups and downs, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the famous Bollywood duo known for always keeping things in style. After spending a great vacation in Thailand, the besties welcomed 2025 together, looking all bold and classy. On one side, Disha was slaying in a lace-up corset top, while Mouni was in a mini black dress. Let’s take a closer look at their attire.

Disha Patani, known for her bold and high fashion statements, once again spread her magic, leaving us spellbound with her latest look. She was wearing a lace-up front top designed in corset style. With the thin spaghetti straps and lace detailing, the top ensured the body-hugging fit, giving a bold edge to her appearance.

For a sporty touch, the Baaghi 2 actress decided to pair her top with the camouflage pattern jeans. They were high waist and had loose details, perfectly adding the cool flair to her look.

As for the styling, she didn’t opt for many accessories and just threw on a delicate bracelet that moved effortlessly on her wrist. And with the dewy makeup, she added a hydrating and irresistible glow to her face. Enhancing her look a bit, she kept her open in side partition style in loose waves that slid below her shoulder and reached to her chest.

She proved that no matter the occasion, she will always manage to steal the spotlight. Even with less effort and accessories, Disha Patani stood out at the party, grabbing all the attention on her.

Moving on toward the Mouni Roy, who walked hand-in-hand with Disha, looked chic in a classy black minidress. Prepared with leather, her dress had a halter neck and length till the upper thighs. Also, the ruched detailing added a touch of understated glam to her appearance. It was a backless ensemble with knot detailing, flaunting the rest of the skin, and making us go gaga over her.

She looked equally bold and cool by styling her fit with the broad bracelets and layered rings. With the hair styled into a neat and sleek bun, the actress perfectly pulled the whole details together. Mouni’s makeup was pure glam. She looked flawless with black eyeliner, eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick.

Both the actresses carried a bag, giving a bit of a practical touch to their party look.

The besties definitely had a great time last night. They absolutely killed it with their different party looks, proving that your outfits can vary a lot, but honestly, all that matters is the vibe one has!

