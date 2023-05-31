Disha Patani shines gloriously in a black Tarun Tahiliani outfit; Can you guess how much it costs?

The talented Bollywood star Disha Patani is known for her stunning appearances both on and off the silver screen. Recently, she turned heads as she attended a celebration for Shiv Narayan Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. as they became the only Indian jewelers to achieve 8 Guinness World Records for their iconic pieces. The talented actress left everyone awestruck as she graced the event in a breathtaking black outfit designed by the renowned Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

With all eyes on her, fans and fashion enthusiasts are eager to know more about the ensemble, including its potential cost. So, let’s delve into the details and try to estimate the price of this glamorous attire.

Disha Patani looks beautiful in a black Tarun Tahiliani outfit

Disha Patani has often been admired for her impeccable sense of style, and her recent appearance at the celebration was no exception. The actress chose a black Tarun Tahiliani outfit that exuded elegance and sophistication which was expected because after all, the stalwart in the Indian fashion industry, is renowned for his luxurious and meticulously crafted ensembles. It suits her perfectly, doesn’t it?

The ensemble featured a beautifully tailored black-silver sheer corset with intricate detailing. This corset featured hand embroidery and a beautiful crystal scattering all over the top. It was matched with a flowing, draped black skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit that added grace to her overall look. The outfit's unique design and the combination of traditional and contemporary elements were a perfect fit for the glamorous event. This entire ensemble costs about Rs. 89,900. Isn’t that super expensive?

Furthermore, her outfit was completed with embellished strappy black heels, a gorgeous silver crystal necklace, and a bracelet. A sleek hairstyle with perfect soft curls was created for Disha by Seema Mane, and her gorgeous makeup look with glossy pink lips was done by Hair Garage by Natasha.

What do you think about Disha Patani’s outfit? Would you wear this to a formal event? Comment below to share your views with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan: B-Town actresses who set the screens on fire in a cutout dress