Disha Patani shines like a diva in silver saree and bralette by Ritika Mirchandani with a hefty price tag

In the world of glitz and glamour, Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her impeccable fashion choices. The Baaghi actress seamlessly blends traditional Indian attire with contemporary fashion trends. She often experiments with modern silhouettes, intricate detailing, and unconventional pairings, giving a fresh twist to traditional ensembles. The Radhe actress’ sense of style can be described as effortlessly chic and versatile.

Once again, the Ek Villain Returns actress has mesmerized her fans and fashion enthusiasts with her stunning appearance in a breathtaking silver saree and bralette combination designed by the renowned designer Ritika Mirchandani. So, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at her elegant outfit.

Disha Patani exudes opulence and highlights charm in a silver saree

Disha Patani stepped into the limelight at a recent red carpet event, where all eyes were on her as she dazzled in her silver saree and bralette ensemble. The intricate detailing of her attire left everyone spellbound, perfectly showcasing Ritika Mirchandani’s artistic craftsmanship. The designer’s creative vision blended seamlessly with Disha’s radiant personality, creating a captivating fashion moment. The star of the ensemble, the silver saree, was a work of art in itself. Crafted from luxurious silk fabric, it featured delicate silver threadwork, meticulously handwoven to create stunning motifs and patterns. She looks super pretty, doesn’t she?

The saree gracefully hugged the Baaghi 2 actress’ curves and cascaded down her frame, emphasizing her elegance and poise. The subtle shimmer of the silver fabric added a touch of allure to the overall look, making her appear ethereal. With a price tag of a hefty Rs. 2.3 Lakhs, the ensemble highlights Disha’s innate charm and grace. Complementing the saree, the bralette worn by the Malang actress was equally eye-catching. Designed in a contemporary style, it featured a plunging neckline and was embellished with intricate silver work and sequins, adding a modern twist to the traditional ensemble. We’re obsessed with it.

This fusion of classic and contemporary elements further accentuated Disha’s charismatic appeal. She completed the outfit with silver sandals, silver bracelets, and matching earrings while her hair was styled in fabulously natural curls. Her subtle makeup with peachy-nude lipstick further elevated her look. Isn’t Dishan just drop-dead gorgeous? So, what did you think about her outfit? Are you a fan of this saree style already? Comment below to share your views with us.

