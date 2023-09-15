Disha Patani SLAYS in bodacious white co-ord featuring sweetheart neck crop top, skirt with thigh-high slit

Vacations are all about capturing memorable moments and making a statement with your style. But, choosing the right vacation wardrobe can also be a very challenging process. After all, we definitely require stylish ensembles for our vacay pictures but of course, with a side of comfort to go well with the relaxation and fun-laden mood. If you’ve ever been stuck in this dilemma, Bollywood’s leading fashionista, Disha Patani, has some answers. The classy Welcome 3 actress, who is currently on vacation in Singapore, is constantly raising the bar for vacation wear, lately.

The diva’s recent all-white ensemble is the epitome of vacation-ready outfits. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the talented Kanguva actress’ stylish vacation ensemble.

Disha Patani looked incredibly stylish in a white co-ord set

The Malang actress set comfortable yet fashion-forward vacation wear goals with a white co-ord set featuring a crop top with full-sleeves, a sweetheart neck with a plunging neckline, and a front tie-up style along with a matching semi-sheer white flowy maxi skirt. This knee-length layered skirt also featured a foxy thigh-high side slit that helped the actress flaunt her toned legs. The co-ord also helped her flaunt her toned mid-riff. The talented diva further chose to add a sporty edge to her outfit by pairing it with matching white New Balance 610 trainers approximately worth Rs. 10,833.

But that’s not all. The talented Baaghi 2 actress also chose to carry Chanel’s white quilted lambskin leather pearl crush mini flap bag which comes with the extravagant price tag of Rs. 5,64,754, approximately with a Gucci brown big GG print scarf tied on its sling. Furthermore; the talented Radhe actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with dark-tined sunglasses, a delicate gold pendant, and a matching bracelet which add to the overall look of the diva’s ensemble.

Meanwhile, the talented Kalki 2898 AD actress’ beauty choices were as on-point as her outfit. She left her hair open, allowing natural waves to cascade gracefully over her shoulders. For makeup, the Yodha actress opted for a subtle and fresh look, accentuating her natural beauty with a simple pink lipstick and lightly blushed cheeks. This understated makeup enhanced the overall appeal of her ensemble, making her radiate with confidence and charm. This outfit serves as an inspiration for all of us looking to strike the perfect balance between style and comfort during our getaways. She has proven that you can look effortlessly elegant while enjoying your vacation to the fullest.

So, the next time you’re packing for a getaway, take a cue from her and elevate your vacation style to a whole new level of sophistication and comfort. Are you feeling inspired? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

