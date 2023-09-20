Disha Patani styles glossy peach saree with embellished silver bustier at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations

Sarees, the pinnacle of traditional Indian clothing, have long been admired for their ability to increase a woman's attractiveness. Our divas easily radiate elegance in these traditional outfits amid the glamorous realm of Bollywood. With the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, there is no better way to deck up than in a saree. Dressed in a stunning peach-hued silk saree, Disha looked every bit of a diva. The saree was perfectly draped to accentuate her curves, and the plunging blouse added a touch of glamour. Disha's beautiful appearance in a saree reminds us of the appeal and timeless elegance of this traditional Indian outfit. Sarees are perfect for any occasion, from formal events to casual gatherings.

Disha Patani makes a statement in simplicity?

Disha Patani, the Malang actress, is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She recently stunned in a gorgeous peach-colored saree for the Ganapati festivities. The saree was made of a soft, flowing fabric with a dazzling sheen. It didn't need any further embellishments to enhance its beauty. The golden filigree beaded border added a touch of luxury and elegance. Disha draped the saree gracefully with a low pallu, giving a sensuous touch to her exquisite attire. The peach tone, the shiny fabric, and the golden border complemented each other perfectly, showcased Disha's exceptional fashion sense.

More about the look

The Ek Villain Returns actress, who is known for her minimalist approach to accessorising, showed off her distinct style by wearing only a pair of earrings. While we must say that more embellishments would have improved her appearance, Disha's decision to keep it simple enabled the gorgeous saree to take center stage. Her makeup, on the other hand, made a statement with highly emphasized eyeshadow that enhanced her eyes and a peach-colored lipstick that complemented the colors of her saree wonderfully. The silver embellishments on the saree blouse added a bit of glitz to the whole look.

The Baaghi 2 actress maintained her distinctive flair while draping this saree. Disha draped the saree gracefully with a low pallu, giving a sensuous touch to her exquisite attire. However, some fashion critics have called out her choice of saree for being too simple and understated for the occasion. While it is true that a more embellished saree could have made a more dramatic statement, Disha's decision to keep it simple is also admirable. She didn't need to rely on flashy embellishments to look her best. Instead, she let the saree's natural beauty shine through. Ultimately, whether or not Disha's saree choice was a fashion gaffe is a matter of opinion. Some people may find it to be too simple, while others may appreciate its understated elegance.

