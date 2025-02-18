Disha Patani takes laid-back fashion up a notch at airport, flaunts Rs 35k matching set from Shinyakozuka

Disha Patani is an icon when it comes to minimal fashion. Flaunting her laid-back style at the airport, she was snapped in a matching track set from Shinyakozuka.

By Shweta Patokar
Updated on Feb 18, 2025  |  03:39 PM IST |  4.4K
Disha Patani flaunts laid-back fashion game, slays in Rs 35k Shinyakozuka matching set
PC: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani has cemented her status as the true laid-back style queen with her outfit choice. Seamlessly carrying relaxed fashion, she is always serving minimal fashion goals. Recently snapped at the airport, she was seen in a matching set for utmost travel comfort. Let’s dive into her look. 

Perfect for long travel, the Baaghi actor started with a relaxed-fit hoodie. The black top featured an oversized style with an extra-long drawstring. Created by the Tokyo-based designer Shinya Kozuka, the hoodie came with a price tag of Rs. 15,100.

PC: Varinder Chawla

Seemingly returning from New York post the Calvin Klein fashion show, Disha opted for relaxed-fit pants for her flight. Designed in black, the pants featured a wide-legged fit and came with two back pockets. Made by Shinyakozuka as well, the joggers cost around Rs. 20k and also fashioned the extra-long drawstrings. 

Going for the ideal choice, she styled this outfit with a pair of chunky white shoes. Patani also added a mask to tackle the city’s dust. The stylish yet comfortable outfit ensured that she remained fresh even after a long journey.

PC: Varinder Chawla

For convenience, the Malang actor styled her hair into a plated ponytail. She maintained a messy look, letting her short locks fall over her face. Ditching all accessories, she carried her phone in her pocket with wired earphones. 

Just before dashing off in her car, the stylish diva took off her mask to wave at the paparazzi. With super hydrated skin, she opted for a no-makeup look. Keeping her lips plump, she added a lip balm to finish her look. 

What do you think of the actor’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments.

