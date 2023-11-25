Disha Patani to Malaika Arora: Beautiful Bollywood divas who jumped aboard the naked dress trend train

The world of Bollywood is no stranger to fashion statements, and one trend that has taken the industry by storm is the daring and glamorous naked dress trend. From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, these beautiful Bollywood divas have fearlessly embraced this bold fashion movement, turning heads and setting new standards of style. We’re swooning over the wonders they created with this style.

Let’s delve into the wardrobes of six leading ladies who flawlessly pulled off the sultry naked dress look, exploring the intricate details of their ensembles that made them stand out in the spotlight. Let’s just go ahead and dive right in.

6 leading ladies who looked super fiery in sultry naked dresses

Disha Patani’s sensational elegance

Disha Patani’s fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration, and her sheer crystal embellished nude-colored gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is no exception. With strategically placed cut-outs at the waist, a plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette that accentuates her curves, Patani’s choice radiates confidence and sophistication.

Alaya F’s pretty pearl-encrusted allure

Alaya F took the naked dress trend to another level with her pearl-encrusted sheer off-shoulder tube gown. The Gretel Z-designed gown, which has a seductive thigh-high side split and silver embellishments, gave the young actress's red carpet look a dash of elegance and appeal. We can't get enough of this one.

Shanaya Kapoor’s crystal elegance

Shanaya Kapoor stepped into the spotlight with a black sheer floor-length caped gown adorned with silver crystal work. Created by Giambattista Valli, the gown layered upon a black bralette and swimsuit lowers, making a bold yet elegant statement on the red carpet. This one reminds us of a starry sky, doesn’t it?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s sequinned affair

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon, dazzled in a gown with sheer fabric adorned with hundreds of golden sequin embellishments. A true testament to Giambattista Valli’s vision, the dress featured a daring keyhole-like cut-out design at the chest, showcasing Chopra’s fearless approach to fashion.

Malaika Arora’s green mesh elegance

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable sense of style, rocked a green mesh floor-sweeping gown from Hana. The glorious gown had sleek and stylish noodle straps, a deep and plunging neckline, and a sultry thigh-high slit, combining elements of sensuality and sophistication. We’re totally in love!

Khushi Kapoor’s diamanté extravaganza

Khushi Kapoor made a bold statement in a black off-shoulder semi-sheer fishnet dress embellished with diamanté, courtesy of Self-Portrait. The dress featured a ruched style gathering and a split slit at the edge, showcasing Kapoor’s youthful yet elegant approach to the naked dress trend.

Advertisement

From crystal embellishments to daring cut-outs, these Bollywood divas have mastered the art of donning naked dresses with elegance and flair. Each actress brings her unique style and personality to the trend, proving that fashion is not just about clothing but also a form of self-expression. As these leading ladies continue to set fashion benchmarks, it’s evident that the naked dress trend is here to stay, leaving us eagerly anticipating what these style icons will bring to the red carpet next. So, are you feeling inspired?

So, which one of these bold and fierce ensembles is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan looks FIERCE in a vibrant blue mini-dress which is a must-have for romantic date nights