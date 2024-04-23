Disha Patani's airport look featuring a bandeau top and denim jeans ticks all the boxes of airport fashion

Airports have become runways in their own right. With paparazzi cameras flashing and fans watching closely, Bollywood celebrities have mastered the art of looking cool and casual. Sometimes they are dressed in cosy layers, and sometimes in cool and trendy outfits; these celebrities showcase how to travel in style without sacrificing comfort and one such celeb is Disha Patani.

Disha can pull off anything with her incredible physique, whether it’s fitness gear, corsets, or slinky gowns. So, rocking the airport looks is a piece of cake for her. Once again, the Yodha actress served us an airport look that’s as hot as it is comfy. Let's break down why her look was both stylish and comfy.

Disha Patani’s airport look

When it comes to travelling, comfort is key. Take a cue from Disha Patani. The actress opted for a simple yet stylish ensemble consisting of a white bandeau top and baggy denim jeans. Her white bandeau top featured a strapless neckline and slim fit, adding a touch of summery freshness. She not only embraced comfort but also showcased her toned physique effortlessly.

The Ek Villain returns actress paired her top with baggy jeans that are making a major comeback in the fashion world. The loose fitting of Disha’s jeans gave her plenty of room to move around and also exude casual coolness. Together, these two pieces create a laid-back yet stylish outfit that’s perfect for traveling.

Disha's Glam and accessories

Disha fused some elements of Y2k in her airport look. She accessorised her outfit with a brown fur bag. She also paired black narrow sunglasses with her look and channelled the mid-90s iconic trend. For footwear, she opted for white sneakers, complementing her casual-chic aesthetic. Adding femininity, the Malang actress adorned her neck with a green floral pendant.

When it came to makeup, the actress kept things fresh and radiant with a dewy glow that accentuated her natural beauty. She opted for a pink lip tint with a light blush on her cheeks that gave a healthy flow to her skin. Disha didn't put on too much makeup, which is a good thing, but still, she looked very fresh. She had tied her hair in a bun, which gave her face a clean look, and in this sticky heat, this was the best hairstyle.

Despite her glamorous appearances, Disha has always prioritised comfort when it comes to travel attire, ensuring that she also remains stylish. Whether she’s rocking athleisure wear or cool t-shirts with shorts, the diva has never disappointed us. She continues to solidify her status as a fashion icon by taking trends to new heights.

