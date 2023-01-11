Disha Patani's Bimba y Lola cross-body bag is all kinds of casual style goals; Here’s how she styled it

Disha Patani never fails to make a style statement with her casual and laid-back looks and there's no denying that. But it is especially her quirky, travel-friendly bags that manage to grab more eyeballs! And recently at the airport, we witnessed a classic case of her love for snazzy cross-body bags. Here’s a breakdown of everything that we loved about her airport look featuring a cutesy Bimba y Lola bag.

While her outfit was all monotone, Disha added a grey Bimba y Lola logo-plaque crossbody bag to break the monotony. Giving a chic appeal to her laid-back look is the travel-friendly sling bag that she wore across her chest. With a monogrammed strap and top zip fastening, the bag is all in all a total catch. Priced at approximately Rs 10,000, it seems just the right pick for every snazzy girl out there!

The 29-year-old further accessorized her look with rectangular sunglasses, white sneakers, and open beachy waves. Trendy and casual, Disha manages to slay every outfit she slips into and every accessory that she picks. NGL, we are fans every single time she steps out!