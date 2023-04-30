Disha Patani's Dior x Kenny Scharf bag is a cool little add-on to her athleisure outfit

Dior for days, nights and everything in between. Take a minute and think about how many bags have entered your closet in the lines of how many bags are too many, anyway? Disha Patani turned out to be a Dior girl as she headed to dine in at a restaurant that is frequented by her and most celebrities in one of Mumbai's hottest hubs. Slowly but surely, we are making our style about all things mini this season, and this is truly why we have our eyes planted on the Bollywood actress's bag.

By now, you may have got it that the Project K actress has a soft spot for athleisure ensembles. And, one must remember, the key to sport one, is to balance comfort and style! That said, due to how regularly we come in contact with these through Patani’s gorgeous looks, we have gradually turned into the nitpickiest of shoppers. We buy less and look for functionality more.

Disha Patani looks uber-cool in an athleisure outfit

Disha's outfit was not just flattering but also fashionable, considering the Mumbai Summer heat. Mini meets mini was just what happened when Disha dressed up recently in a Marsala-hued ensemble. A bold hue that has a combination of red and brown undertones concocted. Remember, it's important to pair it with neutral or complementary colors to create a balanced and stylish outfit.

The Malang actress was in a Summer-element clad, in a feather and strapless crop top. What a choice to make that is best for a date night or other special occasion, as it provided a touch of glamour and elegance to your look.

Well, when it comes to our tips to store, if wearing a feather top is on your mind, keep the rest of your outfit simple and understated to avoid overwhelming the feathers. As seen here, it didn't yield a disappointing result as she rocked it with joggers.

And clearly, Disha scored an extra point for having chosen pants made from a lightweight fabric; nylon in her case. It had a balloon fit, side pockets, closures at the ankles and an elastic waistband. Did you like it?

The Yodha actress looked comfortable and so can you! We got our hands to do a little fashion homework and we cannot wait to share what we searched upon. Pants as sheeny and natty as that of the Baaghi 2 actress are available at Urban Outfitters.

The 30-year-old styled her two-piece outfit with a pair of sneakers that agreed strongly with her strapless top. We are far more impressed by her Christian Dior x Kenny Scharf Safari Messenger bag although it fails to match her outfit (colour-wise). In terms of size, it's a win for us as we believe that it is always the occasion that helps dictate the type of handbag you should carry. For example, you can make do for a casual outing with a small-sized shoulder bag or handbag. It sat on a light note here.

Designed with high-quality materials, Disha's expensive bag from the brand's collections - Circa 2021 featured a black and beige jacquard canvas, zipper details, and a shoulder strap which helps one to also rock it in a crossbody pattern which the actress has previously sported to the airport.

Especially the quirky applique on her accessory was the work of Kenny Scharf (a revered American painter) and the Creative Director of Dior, Kim Jones who joined hands to create colours and all the fun for the brand's high-fashion menswear.

The Radhe star concluded her look with a dainty chain super pretty with a heart pendant. Her hair was left down and her lips were kept a little too glossy. And, that way, Disha’s dine out look was oh-so gorgeous, something to add to your closet!

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

