Disha Patani's neckline obsession takes a FIERCE turn in an animal-printed corset and denim shorts

Disha Patani, the ultimate fitness queen of B-town, has become renowned for her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her eternal penchant for plunging necklines! She recently walked the red carpet at her best friend Mouni Roy's sophisticated new restaurant in town, where she did not disappoint! Patani's wardrobe reintroduced the wild side, as she proudly strutted in animal print attire.

The mix of her fiery demeanor and the eye-catching prints made a captivating visual feast. Disha Patani effortlessly displayed her exquisite elegance with each stride she made, leaving everyone in admiration. Let's go into the finer points of her outfit.

Disha Patani’s amazing fashion taste for the evening

The Kalki 2898 AD fame looked stunning in a corset top and denim shorts combo, showcasing her great style. The corset top grabbed the stage with its eye-catching animal design and dolphin-edge hem. Needless to mention, the deep plunging neckline, which provided an extra touch of appeal to them.

The Ek Villain Returns star’s attire was the right mix of edgy and sophisticated, thanks to the contemporary denim shorts with a frayed hem. It's obvious since she's frequently spotted in small dresses, so these shorts were just up her alley. The Welcome to the Jungle diva’s daring fashion choices continue to inspire.

Advertisement

Disha Patani’s choice of minimalistic accessory

The Radhe diva prefers to keep her accessories simple and let her dress do the talking. She chose a simple approach this time, leaving her hands, ears, and neck uncovered. While some may say that she might have done something to round off her look, the Baaghi 3 actress made a daring move by letting her clothing speak for itself.

The Malang fame’s only accessory was a pair of high ankle length boots with block heels. These boots offered a sophisticated touch to her ensemble, perfectly complimenting her edgy corset top and denim shorts. The Bharat actress’ decision to focus on her dress rather than her accessories demonstrates that sometimes less is more, and she pulls it off effortlessly.

Disha Patani’s radiant makeup

The Baaghi 2 diva’s makeup was flawless and bright. She skipped the contouring and blushing on her face in favor of a basic makeup base with a radiant finish. Instead, she let her natural beauty show through, with only a hint of pink lipstick on her lips. It was a modest yet magnificent option that suited her entire look flawlessly.

Disha Patani’s simple hairstyle

The Kung Fu Yoga star styled her hair in delicate waves, which added an element of beauty to her look. Her hair, styled with a side split, cascaded over her shoulders, completing her effortlessly elegant look. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s minimal makeup and effortlessly elegant hairdo demonstrate that sometimes minimalism is the key to appearing fantastic.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria revives gothic vibes in her black corset top paired with asymmetric draped skirt