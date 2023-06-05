Disha Patani's Oh Polly ruched dress styled with a Chanel sling bag proves she's a stylish party girl

Ahead, major glamour. It was all beautifully blue last night as Disha Patani attended bestie Mouni Roy's restaurant launch in Mumbai. Fresh from yesterday, is it just us or is the whole world really in awe of ruched dresses? The Ek Villain Returns actress was once again at the vanguard of sexy style which came via her mini dress and its details. The threat of monsoon days is inching closer and with it, the FOMO on Summer fashion is hitting us hard. Stuck somewhere in between the rights and wrongs, all we know is that Patani's juicy outfit is hot on our radar.

Doesn't her blue dress make a nice change from all the white, red and pink we are wearing this season? Disha's off-duty dress served a feature of temptation, a short hem, apart from being ruched and blue. With a very practical design for when temperatures are heavy on heat, you can keep your look as reliable and stylish as the stunning girl.

Disha Patani looks like a bombshell in a mini dress

Her past relationship with mini and body-hugging dresses has been compelling and 'statementcore'. Create impressive looks by accessorizing your dresses for parties with jewelry such as hoop earrings, rings and stacked bracelets. Other accessories can be based on an altered preference, that is, simple to metallic. Rock something of sparkle and crystal-kind that can incredibly elevate your look.

Disha was a diva in a dress from Oh Polly. Her 'Forever Fantasy' mini dress of bandeau-oomph was curated from mesh overlay fabric and satin. Price tagged as approximately Rs 2,664.76, it included a structured corsetry detail, underwired cups, bodycon fit, draped cowl detailing, satin matching-hued piping detail, and a concealed zipper at the back.

The Project K actress had a shiny moment with her criss-cross strappy heels and a delicate bracelet. She also styled her look with a luxurious and beige-colored mini Chanel sling bag with a quilted aesthetic, gold and double chain strap, a flap closure, and the brand's logo. Make like Disha's hairstyle with a center partition, gloss for lips and mascara for eyelash lift.

To be the talk of the night, look for similar bandeau dresses curated from satin, mesh, or velvet. These dresses can also lead to many impressions with a mere display of cuts and embellishments. And, bandeau dresses would look rather plain without jewelry since they expose your shoulders. Go one step further with pieces like statement necklaces, drop or hoop earrings, handcuffs, and rings.

When handbag options pour in earnest, we look for a cut above the rest, yeah? We have some tips, please read on. Clutches are a staple for party looks. Look for something sleek in a metallic shade or coordinating color also enhanced with embellishments like rhinestones and quirky print patches. How about a box bag? It will look unique and contemporary, trust us. And, for when you are dancing, why ask for a friend to keep your essentials intact? Store it all in your crossbody bag.

