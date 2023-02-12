Disha Patani's Poster Girl mini dress is the can't stop, won't stop with the glam outfit

Thank you dresses, thank you for making dates happen. As we're all in Valentine's state of mind, fashion does feel like a needed and hard-to-ignore influence. Having fallen into the spell of little black dresses long ago, mini white dresses too have minted a chic sartorial status. If no new trends have changed your perspective for 2023, here is a dress for your rut. Colour it on and wear it risqué as Disha Patani. Her love affair with cutesy, ultra-mini and sexy dresses is nothing new but hot always, we can never disagree.

Seems like love this week comes wrapped in a dress. Keep it close while you can. It would make for the perfect charmer as you get to look the flirty and cutesy part. Get hyped now over the 'Lynette' dress from Poster Girl. The 30-year-old was styled by Aastha Sharma over the weekend and we're still not over this look. A dress that can ensue tons of compliments, the Bollywood actress's Rs. 29,200.58 (approx.) ensemble from the brand's AW22 collection is a semi-sheered one.

Disha Patani looks like a bombshell in a cut-out dress

Designed in London, the short number is double and thick strapped (just adjustable). If you're someone who appreciates a fabric as mesh as this one, this is simply right for you. The Malang actress's plunging neckline dress had a frilled hem, lace embroidered bodice, a midriff cut-out detail placed as a cowl, and an embellished heart.

Is it too early to know that you're going to look fabulous? Definitely not. So give no second preference to accessories like studded drop earrings from Isharya and gold rings from Misho designs. A pair of criss-cross and tie-up black stilettos from Christian Louboutin is definitely a hit. Perfectly displayed to give a top lesson on how heels can always shape a look's outcome better.