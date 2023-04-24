Disha Patani's Urban Outfitters mini dress is lace wrapped like love for party glam; Check out its cost

Mini dress at its mini-est. We may be wrong or perfectly right when we say that Disha Patani is a hot-season fan and doesn't move over the same. This wasn't a piece of information we assumed out of the blue. Honestly, we haven't seen the Malang actress break out of this style wheel. Should you issue a search warrant to track down what is fly and top-placed on our mood boards, you definitely will stumble upon the Bollywood actress's looks in cute and short dresses.

Cannot deny that we have been sweet but fully self-convinced to get the chill and chic through her looks. Did you get in on the trial act before? It is our experience speaking louder than words. When we saw her pictures from last night, we got curious about her little black dress. We have found a home for Spring fashion in printed flouncy and floral mini dresses, have you as well?

Disha Patani looks wowza in her mini dress

Although, the good news is that we do not keep our toes in just one place. We are explorers at heart from fashion to food, we look at life as an open street where it is ever-evolving and ever-giving. Into the oomph of lace, we go! Clap on honey, please?

The 30-year-old was pictured along with Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Linking Road. Disha's dress oozed out a voluptuous vibe and with a little educated idea on the topic, can we tell you something? Prediction alert: Mini black dresses will rise further for the better. Fancying colours? We're thinking lace for life. And luck has it that black dresses are always dominating. It's a win, win and more win from all sides.

The Ek Villain Returns actress decked up to have dinner in an Urban Outfitters dress. Already browsing? It is in stock and named the 'Angelica' dress. This outfit would make her bombshell persona proud. Her Rs. 6,472.36 killer outfit included puffy short sleeves, an asymmetric hem, a deep neckline, a front tie-up detail and an A-line mini skirt.

This dress was held-tight and close with a corset-inspired bodice which was in-built. Fashioned from polyester and spandex, Disha styled her dress with ankle-length zipper black boots and a Prada Re-Edition 2005 handbag.

Do we know of the handbag? Run your memories back to Khushi Kapoor's silver chain-strap shoulder handbag which has been on spins of all kinds from street style to gym and party looks.

Disha also wore a delicate chain to wrap up her look. She sported a wavy hairdo with a side partition and a glossy pout.

