Diwali 2022: Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal; Easy celebrity-approved 5 hairstyles you can try

South actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, and others are known for experimenting with style statements. But they equally make the most of it by experimenting with some stunning hairdos during the festive season. With Diwali around the corner, zeroing in on the perfect look is a task. For a puja with family on Diwali or a family catch-up, you have to make sure to make an attempt to put together a fun hair look on each day. So, here’s a compilation of some of our favourite celeb-inspired hairdos that we cannot wait to try during this Diwali. Check it out and let us know which is your favourite of all!

Gajra-adorned bun



No festive look is complete without a gajra-adorned bun and Pooja Hegde shows us how to get it the right way. One can recreate this look on Diwali by styling your hair in a low bun, a little texturizing spray, and covering it with flowers to give that timeless elegance touch.

Wavy hairdo



Samantha Ruth Prabhu can never go wrong when it comes to fashion. She is equally known for her on-point and trend-setting makeup and hairstyles. One of our favourite looks of her is in an ivory pre-draped saree with heavy pallu in sequin and floral motifs. Sam capped her look with glam makeup, contoured cheeks, and lots of highlighter and pink lip colour. For hair, she left it open in a wavy hairdo. Also, the diamond-studded choker and corset blouse needs your attention!

Frizz-free look



With hairstyle, a lot really changes! One of the easiest and most attractive hairstyles one can go with is the french fishtail braid. For her Mehendi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal totally went the traditional way as she style her long tresses side swept in a fishtail braid. Definitely, a look worth stealing this festive season!

Wet hair waves



If you think wet hair cannot go with a festive look, Tamannaah Bhatia will prove you wrong! I’m in love with Tam’s wet and sleek hairdo in soft curls. Lots of highlighter and glam-makeup complete her look.

A messy low bun with loose strands

