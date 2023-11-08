Diwali 2023: Dress like a patakha this festive season with these shimmery celebrity-approved sequinned sarees

Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just a celebration of tradition and spirituality but also a time for families and friends to come together, dressed in vibrant fashion. This year, you can add an extra dose of glamour to your Diwali outfits by taking inspiration from stunning actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and others, who have graced the festive season in shimmery sequinned Manish Malhotra sarees.

So, are you ready to dazzle like a patakha with some elegant and ethnic celebrity-approved ensembles? Let’s just dive right in to take a closer look at such spectacular ensembles.

8 fabulous actresses who carried sequinned sarees to perfection

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink shimmery drape

The Jaane Jaan actress is known for her impeccable style, and her pink shimmery saree is a true showstopper. The sequins on the saree catch the light, creating an ethereal glow that’s perfect for the festival of lights. This would make a great source of inspiration for the festive season.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia’s blue and purple piece

The Lust Stories 2 fame’s choice of a blue and purple-hued sequinned saree adds a refreshing twist to traditional Diwali attire. The play of colors and shimmer is sure to make you stand out in the crowd. So, if uniqueness is your goal, this is your ultimate source of inspiration.

3. Kajol’s super shiny piece with hues of pink

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame’s sparkly saree is a vibrant blend of pink hues and shimmer, reflecting the festive spirit. Her choice exudes confidence and style, making it an ideal option to turn heads this Diwali. So, if being in the spotlight is your goal, this one is for you.

4. Malaika Arora’s golden and glittery drape

The An Action Hero fame’s golden and glittery drape is the embodiment of opulence. The diva’s luxurious saree’s intricate sequin work and golden tones make it a must-have for those looking to make a grand statement. If you want to make a splash, then this piece is for you.

5. Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmery pink prettiness

The Bawaal fame’s shimmery pink saree is the epitome of elegance and grace. The delicate sequin work on the saree adds a touch of sophistication, making it a timeless choice for Diwali. So, if you’re looking for timeless drapes for the festivities, this piece is totally for you.

6. Tara Sutaria’s super sparkly silver saree

The Student of the Year 2 fame’s silver saree shines like a star in the night sky. The abundance of sequins in silver creates a mesmerizing effect, ensuring you’ll be the center of attention at any Diwali gathering. So, if shining is your goal, this drape is for you.

Advertisement

7. Karisma Kapoor’s bewitching black piece

The Mentalhood fame’s bewitching black sequinned saree is a testament to her timeless style. The contrast of black and sequins adds an air of mystery and elegance, making it a great choice for a Diwali night. If wearing a sparkly black piece is your goal, this saree is for you.

8. Sanya Malhotra’s modernized pink saree

The Jawan fame’s modernized pink saree with a stylish bralette that has a unique design is a fusion of tradition and contemporary fashion. The sequin embellishments add a touch of modern glamour to this classic outfit. So, if looking chic is your goal, this piece is for you.

Diwali 2023 offers you the perfect opportunity to embrace your inner fashionista and shine like a patakha. With inspiration from these fabulous actresses and their iconic Manish Malhotra sequin-laden sarees, you can light up the festivities in style. Whether you choose the radiant pink, bold blues, or golden glimmer, these celebrity-approved sequinned sarees are sure to make you the star of the evening. After all, who can resist some celebrity-approved shine and sparkle?

So, this Diwali, don’t hold back; embrace the sparkle and celebrate the festival of lights in these phuljhadi-like dazzling fashion drapes. Are you feeling inspired? Which one of these is your favorite piece? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Fall in love with Kajol's floral saree that is perfect for your BFF's winter wedding