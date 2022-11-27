Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran's look in a red embroidered scallop saree is perfect for a wedding soirée

The gorgeous Shriya Saran, who is known for her extended cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR and latest release Drishyam 2 has served an elegant look in a red organza saree.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Nov 27, 2022
Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran, who is currently basking in the success of the latest release Ajay Devgn co-starrer Drishyam 2, has served an envy-worthy look in a red embroidered scallop saree. For the film's premier, Shriya chose to wear a striking red organza saree by Torani label. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Shriya made a big impact without too much fuss in a simple yet so elegant drape. 

The intricate floral embroidery gave her look a romantic touch. Shriya's another statement look in her scarlet saree worth Rs 1,25,000 is currently stealing all the attention. She draped her red organza number with a matching embroidered blouse that came with a deep neck. Definitely, a look that one can try at an upcoming wedding soirée. 

Here’s how you can steal her look

Shriya Saran red saree look

Letting her saree do all the talking, Shriya accessorised the look with statement jhumka earrings and two kadas in one hand minus the neckpiece. 

For hair and makeup, Shriya Saran kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow and a strong dose of contoured cheeks with orange tint lips and a neat low bun having red artificial flowers. 

Check out the photos clicked by Rohn Pingalay that do equal justice to this elegant look: 
 

Shriya Saran on-point makeup look

About her work

Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ishtam, released in 2001. Her role in Rajinikanth's 'Sivaji-The Boss' managed to steal the attention of the audience. While Drishyam 2 is performing well at the box office, Shriya soon will next be seen on the big screens with Sandalwood actors Upendra and Sudeep in the gangster drama Kabzaa.

Also Read| Shriya Saran reacts on being trolled for kissing Andrei Koscheev at Drishyam 2 red carpet event 

 

