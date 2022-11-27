Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran's look in a red embroidered scallop saree is perfect for a wedding soirée

Shriya Saran, who is currently basking in the success of the latest release Ajay Devgn co-starrer Drishyam 2, has served an envy-worthy look in a red embroidered scallop saree. For the film's premier, Shriya chose to wear a striking red organza saree by Torani label. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Shriya made a big impact without too much fuss in a simple yet so elegant drape. The intricate floral embroidery gave her look a romantic touch. Shriya's another statement look in her scarlet saree worth Rs 1,25,000 is currently stealing all the attention. She draped her red organza number with a matching embroidered blouse that came with a deep neck. Definitely, a look that one can try at an upcoming wedding soirée.

Here’s how you can steal her look

Letting her saree do all the talking, Shriya accessorised the look with statement jhumka earrings and two kadas in one hand minus the neckpiece. For hair and makeup, Shriya Saran kohled eyes, subtle eyeshadow and a strong dose of contoured cheeks with orange tint lips and a neat low bun having red artificial flowers. Check out the photos clicked by Rohn Pingalay that do equal justice to this elegant look:

