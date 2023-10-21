Durga Pujo 2023: Kajol Devgan serves timeless pink elegance in embroidered saree with sultry sleeveless blouse

In the dazzling world of Bollywood where fashion meets entertainment, every day, very few divas can ace their fashion statements quite like the legendary diva, Kajol Devgan. The gorgeous Lust Stories 2 actress, who is known for her fashion sense and talent, recently attended the auspicious occasion of Durga Pujo 2023, where the bright spotlight shined on her. Amidst the vibrant festivities and cultural fervor, the Do Patti actress graced the event with her timeless grace and impeccable style, donning a resplendent pink saree. We’re totally in love!

So, why don’t we embark on a journey to unveil the enchanting elegance that the Tribhanga actress brought to this year’s celebration? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Kajol Devgan looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink saree

The Dilwale actress was recently seen wearing a simply gorgeous and timeless pink saree with sequin-laden edges as well as heavily embroidered borders with intricate floral embroidery laden with sequin and beadwork. The Trial actress further chose to pair her extravagant saree with a matching sleeveless blouse which has wide straps, a deep and plunging sultry neckline, and is laden with heavy sequin and thread work gold embroidery, laden with sequins, with fabulous tie-ups at the back that flaunt her gorgeous back, like a charm. Even the fabulous and well-tied drape of the My Name Is Khan actress’ saree hugged her curves and helped her flaunt her amazing silhouette. We’re obsessed!

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress further chose to complete her divine and extravagant ethnic outfit with gold sandals that perfectly complement her vibrant ensemble. On the other hand, the beautiful Lust Stories 2 actress also chose to pair her outfit with a simply superb off-white potli bag with gold intricate embroidery with hanging beads and tassels on the side. The incredible Salaam Venky actress also chose to pair her elegant outfit with classy gold earrings, a matching gold kadha bracelet, and rings, which gave her whole elegant and vibrant ensemble a harmonious appeal. We’re totally in love!

Coming to the talented Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress’ hair and makeup game was also on point. The beautiful Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress tied her hair up into a gorgeous bun with a middle parting, and pretty pink flowers that complemented her gorgeous outfit. Meanwhile, the talented Gupt: The Hidden Truth actress’ makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, eyeliner on fleek, blushed cheeks, shiny highlighter, and the perfect pink lipstick, undoubtedly elevated her entire ensemble. Devgan’s presence at Durga Pujo 2023 was nothing short of a spectacle.

In a world where fashion meets tradition, She served a masterclass in elegance, reminding us all why she is indeed Bollywood’s OG diva. Do you agree? Share your thoughts with us, now.

