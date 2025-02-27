Easy 7-step guide to recreate Shraddha Kapoor's eye makeup for a breathtaking party look

Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game is undoubtedly strong, but her beauty skills always manage to take us by surprise. Recently, we caught a glimpse of her stunning eye makeup, and trust us—it’s the perfect look to try for a party. It has all the right elements to make a statement with just one glance. So, girls, pay attention! Let’s go through the essential steps to achieve a flawless party look.

7-Step Eye Makeup Guide

1. Skin Prep

Before starting your makeup, prepare your skin by cleansing it thoroughly with the right cleanser or dipping your face in ice-cold water.

2. Light Eye Primer Base

Begin your eye makeup by applying a light eye primer to create a smooth base and ensure your eyeshadow lasts longer. This step is especially beneficial for oily skin or for those who prefer a subtle look.

3. Apply a Neutral Shade

Just like Shraddha Kapoor, choose a light brown or taupe eyeshadow and gently blend it with your fingertip or a small brush. Use circular motions to seamlessly blend it, creating a base for further layering.

4. Shimmery Eyeshadow on Lids

After applying the neutral base, dab your brush into a shimmery eyeshadow and gently press it onto your lids to give your eyes a luminous effect. Blend it smoothly to avoid creases that could disrupt the soft charm of the look.

5. Winged Eyeliner

If you're not a fan of thick eyeliner, take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor and opt for a thin winged liner. This step enhances the definition of your eyes and adds a stylish touch.

6. Curled Eyelashes

To keep your eye makeup in focus, accentuate your lashes with mascara. Carefully curl them to add depth and volume.

7. Kajal Stroke

Once you've completed the eyelid makeup, focus on the inner rim of your eyes. Use a kajal pencil to apply a thin stroke, adding an extra touch of allure.

To complete her stunning look, Shraddha Kapoor paired her eye makeup with a neutral-toned blush on her cheekbones and a soft pink lipstick, enhancing her natural charm.

So, girls, are you already planning a party with your friends? Recreate this gorgeous eye makeup look and grab attention effortlessly!