Ekta Kapoor's Diwali 2022 bash: Shraddha Arya to Asha Negi; 6 TV celebs who ditched glitz and went subtle

The fervour of Diwali is at its peak and it's raining Diwali parties in the entertainment industry. On Saturday, the television czarina and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor threw a lavish Diwali party for industry insiders. The crème de la crème put their best fashion foot forward and made the event an extravagant one. With changing times, the definition of fashion has also evolved. Minimalistic fashion is in trend as it offers a beautiful blend of comfort and sass. Staying true to the trend, several beauties from the television industry, made hearts skip a beat with their style. One can take a cue from them and stand out of the crowd by ditching over-the-top attires and opting for subtle looks. Let's take a look: Shraddha Arya

The Kundali Bhagya actress is a head-turner, and when it comes to ethnic fashion, Shraddha Arya, undoubtedly, has an upper hand over the rest. Usually seen in lehengas, the actress ditched them and wore a shiny silk off-white saree with a broad golden border. Shraddha completed the look with jhumkas, dark brown lip shade, a bangle each in both hands, and a matching potli bag. Asha Negi

The second-best look of the evening was by Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi. The actress is now doing some remarkable films and web series. Over time, the actress kept experimenting with her style, and finally, she cracked the code. For Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, Asha wore a violet bandhani saree and paired it with a purple long-sleeved blouse that had a plunging neckline. To accessorise her look, Asha wore a silver neckpiece and matching earrings. The small bindi amped up the entire look of the evening. Hina Khan



Hina Khan is a true fashionista and channeled her inner desi diva at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. The actress sported a tea green sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse. Hina lay low in terms of accessories and let her earrings and the eye makeup do the talking. Vinny Arora Dhoopar

Television actress and Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar too has a good taste in fashion. She is another celebrity, who loves to keep it simple and classy. For this Diwali event, Vinny wore a bronze crepe tissue saree and paired it with golden choker and earrings. Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani took the comfort theme notches higher by wearing a magenta-pink gown that had intricate details at the neckline and sleeves. She left her hair open and wore ear danglers to finish the look. Ankita Bhargava

Television actress and Karan Patel's wife, Ankita Bhargava also went simple with her light pink gown that had fine sequin detailing. She went subtle with the makeup too and carried a leather clutch. Isn't it perfect to enjoy the evening with all the comfort? Are you among the ones who love 'less is more?' Then you can definitely take inspiration from these celebrities for Diwali.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble screams chic-festive glam above anything else