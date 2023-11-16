Elevate your fusion wear game with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s unique merge of kaftan with stylish red saree

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently hosted a party in honor of ace footballer David Beckham. Her festive fashion pick was nothing short of spectacular! It featured a pristine white kaftan blouse with a vibrant red saree. With her creative styles, one-of-a-kind patterns, and sparkling embellishments, this fashionista is always pushing the envelope. So, let’s delve into the enthralling intricacies of Sonam's festive ensemble. Keep an eye out for some major fashion inspiration from this trendsetter who never fails to make a statement.

Sonam Kapoor’s bold fusion of kaftan couture and radiant red saree steals the spotlight

The Zoya Factor actress chose a shimmering silk blouse item that was just stunning. The handwoven kaftan jamdani piece by Studio Medium drew a lot of attention, and rightly so. It was a real piece of art, priced at Rs. 21,500. But Sonam didn't stop there; she teamed this exquisite blouse with a magnificent saree, demonstrating her undying passion for sarees. The saree, which was also from Studio Medium, was decorated with the exquisite shibori technique, which added a sense of refinement to the combination. Of course, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo star easily draped the pallu, carefully pleating it and placing it over her shoulder.

For those who are unfamiliar with the names Jamdani and Shibori, let's start with some fashion facts. Jamdani is a type of fabric created from fine muslin in which trained artisans use a loom to weave elaborate ornamental designs directly onto the material. Shibori is a Japanese resist dyeing process that was developed by hand. It entails folding, twisting, and binding cloth before dying it to create distinct and eye-catching designs.

More about Sonam’s hair, makeup and accessories

This fashion queen understands how to accessorize well, and this look is no exception. The Ranjhanaa fame accessorized with magnificent huge green stone studded earrings that delicately swung from her ears, capturing everyone's attention. But wait, there's more! She also wore a white stone studded neck choker, which provided a touch of beauty to her look. Sonam clearly knows the power of accessories and how they can take a look to the next level. Not to mention the wonderful stylists behind this stunning ensemble, Rhea Kapoor, Manisha Melwani, and Sanya Kapoor, who truly demonstrated their ability to produce this lovely and unique appearance.

The Mausam fame’s hair was flawless, with her lush strands brushed back and flawlessly gelled, exuding a sleek and professional look. She opted for a sleek bun fashioned with a center partition to provide an added sense of refinement to the entire look. Moving on to her makeup, Sonam's face was a work of art. Her brows were perfectly done, framing her eyes. Speaking of eyes, her dark kohl eye makeup, along with a precise black eyeliner, let her eyes truly sparkle and provided a compelling charm to her glance. Her lips were in a lovely shade of crimson, which provided a last bit of glitz to the look.

