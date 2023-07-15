Embrace hip-hop aesthetic like Nora Fatehi in black catsuit by Dead Lotus Couture with iced-out accessories

Hip-hop culture has long been celebrated for its unique blend of music, fashion, and artistry. Nora Fatehi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has recently caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her captivating interpretation of the hip-hop aesthetic. It looks like she is all set to take her place as a judge for the upcoming series, Hip Hop India.

The talented actress left her fans and followers speechless as she took to Instagram to share a series of captivating pictures accompanied by the caption, "I see you watchin' (fiendin') I know you want it (schemin')”, they all rushed to shower her with their love and compliments. Why don’t we take a closer look at this extremely awesome outfit worn by Nora?

Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a beautiful black catsuit

Hip-hop culture emerged in the 1970s in the Bronx, New York, and has since evolved into a global phenomenon. It encompasses various artistic elements, including rap music, dance styles like breakdancing, graffiti art, and distinct fashion choices. The hip-hop aesthetic is characterized by its celebration of individuality, self-expression, and a rebellious spirit. Fashion within hip-hop culture often showcases boldness, confidence, and a fusion of streetwear, luxury, and personal style. Keeping in line with the same, the talented dancer wore a custom black bodysuit from Dead Lotus Couture which is made of latex fabric and featured full sleeves, a silver front zipper, a fitted bust, and a silhouette that hugged her body perfectly and managed to accentuate all her curves. She paired this with a nice iced-out jacket from Any Old Iron by Andrew Clancy. The stylish actress also completed the sassy outfit with Justify boots in shiny leather from Yves Saint Laurent worth Rs. 1,63,333, approximately.

But, that’s not all, the diva chose to embrace the hip-hop aesthetic with silver accessories as she wore iced Cuban links from Way You Want, which are priced between Rs.12,000 to 26,000 per chain, and matching chunky clustered rings from Drip Project by MetaMan. Doesn’t she look seriously cool? Meanwhile, to elevate her outfit, her hair stylist, Madhav, chose to style her hair in a way that it cascades down in a side partition, adding to the overall glamorous appeal of her appearance. Furthermore, her makeup look, done by Reshmaa Merchant, featured nude eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, well-contoured cheeks, and the perfect nude lipstick. Doesn’t she look simply ethereal? We’re undoubtedly obsessed.

Inspired by Nora Fatehi’s hip-hop aesthetic? Here are a few tips to consider:

Embracing the hip-hop aesthetic is about owning your style and exuding confidence. Wear what makes you feel empowered and comfortable, whether it’s a bold statement piece or a more subtle nod to hip-hop fashion. Hip-hop fashion often draws inspiration from streetwear culture. Incorporate oversized t-shirts, hoodies, baggy pants, and sneakers into your wardrobe. Mix and match different textures and patterns to create a unique and expressive look.

Advertisement

Iced-out accessories are a great way to elevate your hip-hop-inspired outfits. Consider adding some bling to your ensemble with diamond-encrusted jewelry, such as chains, earrings, bracelets, or rings. Remember, moderation is key to maintaining a balanced and stylish appearance. Hip-hop fashion also embraces vibrant and eye-catching colors. Experiment with bold hues like red, yellow, or electric blue to make a statement. Mix these colors with neutrals to strike a balance and let your outfit shine. The hip-hop aesthetic thrives on attention to detail. Focus on well-fitted garments, unique prints, and patterns that reflect your personality. Accessorize with hats, caps, or sunglasses to add an extra layer of style to your overall look.

Nora Fatehi’s embrace of the hip-hop aesthetic has ignited a fashion revolution, inspiring individuals to explore their sense of style and express their unique personalities. Remember, the essence of the hip-hop aesthetic lies in celebrating individuality, self-expression, and fearlessness. So, go ahead and unleash your inner hip-hop star with confidence and style. So, are you ready? Share your thoughts and views with us in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Take cues from Deepika Padukone acing all-white athleisure outfit with hoodie, tights, shoes from Adidas