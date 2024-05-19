Emma Stone made quite a splash at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. It was another fortuitous evening for the actress as she attended the premiere of her movie, Kinds of Kindness. The entire team received a 4.5-minute standing ovation from the audience, a testament to their hard work. Stone's acting skills are simply spectacular, so this response was expected. However, it was her incomparable outfit that truly took our breath away. The bold and beautiful ensemble left a lasting impression on everyone.

Emma Stone’s burgundy-colored gown for the star-studded night made yet another case for her incomparable fashion game. Let's zoom in and delve deeper into the latest fashion statement from the Cruella actress.

Emma Stone’s burgundy gown was perfect:

The La La Land actress' fashion choices are consistently statement-worthy and stunning. Her recent burgundy ensemble is a testament to this. The diva's classy look showcased a shimmery Louis Vuitton gown, which accentuated the enviable curves of the Poor Things actress. The gown's allure was heightened by the shimmering beading, sequin embellishments, and intricate embroidery work.

The asymmetrical, ruffled, and pleated silhouette of the gown was also a true work of art. We also loved the tiered skirt that flowed into a sweeping train, which trailed behind the actress as she walked ahead with confidence and sass. The iconic sleeveless gown also had an alluring and super deep V-shaped neckline that was all things fabulous and fiery. Although this isn’t a usual style choice for the actress, she carried and slayed it like a boss babe.

This was hands down, one of the most risqué ensembles worn by the fashion icon yet, and we’re so glad that she gave it a go. The luxurious gown, with its rich hue, illuminated against the diva's complexion. The Amazing Spider-Man actress looked fabulous in the merlot-hued ensemble, which beautifully complemented her auburn hair.

Further, the back neckline of the dress was also just as mesmerizing. It featured sleek straps and sheer panels that of course, looked like the deep neckline in the front. It also helped the diva flaunt her arms and back while elongating her frame. It’s quite safe to say that this amazing ensemble was ’70s inspired and had an alluring Parisian vibe that made us swoon.

Emma Stone’s accessories and glam were also in fleek:

Emma completed her look with matching heels. As for accessories, she opted for a minimalistic approach with metal chain earrings. However, she also added a statement-worthy and gigantic cuff bracelet delicately embellished with several shimmery diamonds and a beyond-spectacular ruby. These pieces elevated her blingy ensemble without stealing focus—a wise choice indeed!

Meanwhile, Emma’s hair was left open and styled into natural waves with a middle parting. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle framed her face beautifully while allowing her auburn locks to cascade down her back, which was just all things perfection. This also went well with the French vibe of her whole outfit.

For her makeup look, Stone opted for a minimalist glam with a radiant base, with champagne eyeshadow with a bit of volumizing mascara. She also added some blush with a touch of highlighter. However, her blush-pink lip gloss was the highlight of the look.

So, what did you think of Emma Stone’s red carpet look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

