Emmys 2022: Elle Fanning in custom Sharon Long gown defined Old Hollywood glam like a pro stunner
Have you seen Elle Fanning's red carpet look? It's out of this world, don't miss.
When a red carpet commoner arrives, we take notes. She showed up and conquered glamour in every possible way. That's Elle Fanning. Her style just gets better with each award look and Emmys 2022 was just as mind-blowing. She who brings an edgy look and runs the gamut is our queen and she is ours for the day and forever. Back in statement-making action and how in this no straps just royalty gown.
Looks like celebrities have their trusted favourites also called gowns. Building moments of oomph, allure, and glory simultaneously, The Great actress proved it's a thing of gowns. Our urge to own a gala dress for a pretty showtime can be best lived and slayed with a similar outfit. After all cocktail parties and wedding receptions are all that we hear of right now, so is it time to get inspired again? Of course, here is your best bet of an ensemble sure to warrant countless head turns.
Are you a fan of the more-is-more look? This is just too gorgeous, get your dose of drama already. Elle donned a custom blush pink and black ensemble beautifully curated by costume designer Sharon Long who is also the mastermind of ensembles put together for The Great, television series. She looked like a doll in this full-length satin attire which had a structured bodice with floral applique gracefully spread to adorn the sweetheart neckline. It also had two tiny ribbons tied up at the sides and this straight-fitted gown entailed a cape attached in double shades, double layers which also made an impact with the floor-sweeping train.
Elle's look is famous for how her hairdo also serves. Taking us back to the good old retro days of Hollywood, her hair was clipped and side-swept to perfection. Also accessorised up with a single ring, two-tiered necklace, and black platform peep-toe heels. Black winged eyeliner and pink lipstick did an envious magic trick, this look has our hearts!
Do you love her gown? Let us know in the comments below.
