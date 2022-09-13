Emmys 2022: Lizzo in a Giambattista Valli dress is the queen of tulle and reigning red glamour

Turning to the big glam tulle is the mood right now. The scene looks hot and the most fashionable, Lizzo is back on the fashion deck folks! Call in for a break as soon as possible, you have Emmys 2022 fashion tea incoming. How satisfying it feels to soak in the beauty of a red hot, very dramatic look and we absolutely do not feel the need to swear by 'on Wednesdays we do pink,' all we want is 'On Tuesdays and Thursdays we want a tulle attire and nothing more.'

Lizzo officially bagged a trophy for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls but we would make it a plus one. Give it up for her larger-than-life dress. It's what fairytale glamour dreams should be ideally made up. She's bold, unique, talented, and proud, now that's why she's a true star. Well, you'd know better if you've taken a good five-minute look at her goth getup for MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Now that was A+ to not forget and her latest look is A+++ and beyond.

Jason Rembert styled her up for the evening in a Giambattista Valli mini dress. A signature game of the Italian Designer, he's famous for the tulle magic, he does it like nobody else and that's how his creations look like love. The off-shoulder ensemble consisted of a ruffled neckline, high-low hem, and multi-layered dramatic and flared sleeves.