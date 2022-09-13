Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Elle Fanning to Andrew Garfield: Best dressed celebs who made us stop, stare and repeat

Everything Emmys. Everything fashionable. Everything stellar star looks. Our day just can't get better. This is how we started, so obsessed and we're here to close the curtains with a bang. Dramatic, classy, and wholesome red carpet entrances were made and we hate it when a wrap-up is forced on an event and day so bright. Until next year but not without talking about how hot a show celebrities put out and oh my, their hairdos. Here's a sartorial rundown of one of the famous television awards of who-arrived-how and gave us no reason to title their looks as a miss. We'll give you a mini reveal of the names we can't skip from this list, from Zendaya, Elle Fanning to Nicholas Braun, they impressed us (like thoroughly).

Lizzo It's red and tulle together. Forever in her daring-style element, Lizzo from Watch Out For The Big Grrrls series donned a Giambattista Valli tulle off-shoulder dress which featured an asymmetric ruffled detail, voluminous sleeves, and an elongated train. All merry and marvellous, her look was sealed off with slingback heels and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Reese Witherspoon She just blue-tified our screens. The Morning Show actress wore a strapless Armani Privé maxi dress soaked with sequin embellishments, ruffles, and an asymmetric hem. This strapless ensemble was complemented with Tiffany & Co. studded accessories and black tie-up stilettos.

Zendaya Thinking black forever, thinking Zendaya forever. Always looking like a mood, the Euphoria actress was seen in a custom Maison Valentino strapless gown. It had a train, flared panelled skirt, and bows, there's nothing we didn't want to stop drooling at over and over again. Her retro-style hairdo looked excellent. She's Zendaya, She's the sexy girl of the hour. The actress looked fierce and flawless in an off-shoulder and full-sleeved Maison Valentino scarlet red gown which had an eccentric plunging neckline. Sensing a favourite brand? You're right. That hot pink suit is unforgettable.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Now that's how you ace your debut Emmys look! The Flight Attendant actress and the Ozark actor posed together in natty outfits, pretty and polished. The former chose a Dolce & Gabbana tulle mini dress with flower appliqué in shades of pink and the latter suited up in black and white.

Lily James Wonder what it takes to shine? A yes from you. The Pam & Tommy actress made a case for 'best is right here' in a custom Versace metallic copper gown. This strappy and corseted attire also entailed a ruched effect. A wowza party fit, right? Accessorise your look with bangles and earrings.

Nicholas Braun A dapper boy sent from heaven (to us). The Succession actor's look played with whites mostly, an ivory Dior double-breasted tuxedo worn over a white cotton shirt. and with black sheeny leather Oxford shoes. All in glistening glory were his Fred Leighton’s brooch and a ring by De Beers Jewellers.

Chrissy Teigen American model, Mrs. Legend, and soon-to-be mother opted for a multi-coloured sequin Naeem Khan gown. With full sleeves and sheer fabric, her bump, pink clutch, and her outfit commanded attention and yes we gave in!

Jung Ho Yeon The Squid Game actress too kept the sequin fest going strong in a Louis Vuitton multi-coloured dress. Its sensuous look was on fleek with a thigh-high slit and halter neck detail. That cutesy black handbag, hair clip, and criss-cross stilettos all looked chic on her.

Andrew Garfield Looks like a theme, looks like a dream. His ivory suit from Zegna made him look suave and his shirt with a few buttons undone (We dead). Black formal shoes and sunnies together make for a monochrome statement.

Elle Fanning Our hearts are full, that's the Fanning effect. She's got that sartorial flair mastered as can it get more obvious than with this red carpet look? The Great actress put a stunning look forward in a custom Sharon Long strapless gown. Name all of the most intriguing details you wish to see on your outfit and you may just find it all here. From the floral applique, and sweetheart neckline to the double-layered black and pink train, she looked like an Old Hollywood princess.

Selena Gomez White ensembles are making history once again and with the unstoppable Emmys 2022 looks we can definitely say so. The Only Murders in the Building actress rocked a Celine dress which had a twinkling spread of crystal embellishments and a halter neck. Her elegant outfit was clubbed with green beaded tasseled earrings and metallic silver platform heels.