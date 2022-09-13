Emmys 2022: Zendaya in custom Maison Valentino strapless gown aces her glam princess look in black

Call it an Awards night, we'll call it a glamorous night. Both sound appropriate and good. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards' excitement has already kicked in as celebrities are not new to giving in to do what it takes to shine and stand out. While trophies are in order for the most-deserving television shows, we've given a sartorial prize to Zendaya. She's a talented young soul and her style is what dreams are made for. Sometimes maximal on barbiecore trend, sometimes Old Hollywood glam, and sometimes beyond bold. All in all, flawless forever.



The 26-year-old made it to this star-studded evening after her 2019 appearance for having been nominated this year for lead actress in Euphoria, a drama series. She looked like the princess of our hearts, a contemporary fashion charmer. Zendaya was seen in a monotone custom black ballgown by Maison Valentino. Designed stunningly by the Italian luxury fashion house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, this floor-sweeping ensemble featured two aspects that made this glorious creation look like one.



Her strapless gown entailed a semi-sweetheart neckline, form-fitting bodice with a peplum-style top that had a slit at the center and a double bow detail. Styled by Law Roach, her look also bore a panelled skirt that sat in its flared form. It was maxi in length, voluminous and a train was attached to it. Her outfit was accessorised with a diamond-studded chain-link choker necklace and earrings from Bulgari, she shined, she was unstoppable. An old-world charm was visible in her look, the hairdo does it here with a black ribbon headband that kept her semi-sleek and brushed-out wavy hair look together. A nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, and groomed eyebrows sealed off her getup. All hail the diva, Zendaya!

