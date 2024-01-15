Exploring Katrina Kaif's love affair with Sabyasachi lehengas

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress with her choice of ethnic outfits. Her impeccable fashion sense was on full display at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration. The Bollywood diva looked absolutely breathtaking in a gorgeous off-white lehenga, bringing back memories of her previous stunning appearances in similar styles.

The Merry Christmas actress is famous for her adoration of Sabyasachi masterpieces, and she always manages to amaze us with her stunning lehengas and sarees.

So, keep scrolling to dive into the world of Katrina Kaif's stunning Sabyasachi lehengas.

Katrina Kaif’s elegant off-white lehenga set

Katrina Kaif donned a stunning off-white lehenga ensemble at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. The lehenga was adorned with exquisite threadwork in various delicate shades, and the jewel collar on the top, along with the long sleeves, added the perfect finishing touch.

To complement the outfit, the talented actress added a pop of color by elegantly draping a blush pink organza dupatta over her left shoulder. Interestingly, this is the third time she has chosen this type of blouse, showcasing her love for timeless fashion choices.

Katrina Kaif’s stunning dark brown lehenga set

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in 2023 saw the Phone Bhoot diva donning a lehenga set in a muted shade. The vibrant high-waisted lehenga was beautifully matched with a deep brown blouse, boasting a jewel neckline and full sleeves. To enhance the overall look, she gracefully draped a brown dupatta adorned with large golden sequins along the border.

Katrina Kaif’s bridal look

During her wedding ceremony, the Bharat actress also chose to wear a Sabyasachi lehenga. The Zero diva looked stunning in a bright red lehenga paired with a blouse featuring a plunging neckline. But what caught everyone's attention was her veil, adorned with beautiful golden kiran lace along the borders.

Katrina Kaif’s red floral lehenga set

The Tiger Zinda Hai fame looked stunning in a bright red Sabyasachi lehenga. Unlike other lehengas, this one had no fancy decorations on the surface. The lehenga had a beautiful floral print in yellow and red, which added a touch of elegance. She paired it with a blouse that had a jewel neckline, which is her signature style. The dupatta perfectly matched the lehenga's fabric and had a thick border that added a hint of glamor to her overall look.

Katrina loves experimenting with different floral prints and always opts for full-sleeved blouses with jewel necklines. So, which lehenga set caught your eye the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

