Exploring Suhana Khan's high-end bag collection: 6 designer bags that are every fashionista's dream

Suhana Khan, known for her love of figure-hugging forms, has also captivated our attention with her excellent sense of style when it comes to accessories. Suhana is a great fashionista who understands how to elevate her clothes with the ideal bag, aside from her love of exquisite clothing. Today, we'll look at her extravagant bag collection, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Suhana's line features a variety of styles that appeal to any occasion, from sleek and elegant designer totes to fashionable and modern crossbody bags. Her affinity for high-end labels is clear, as she wears classic items from renowned fashion companies, adding a bit of glitz to her already flawless style. Suhana Khan's bag line is a source of inspiration for fashionistas all around the world.

Chanel Grand Shopping Tote Bag

Khan understands what it takes to become a black jacket girl. She wore a wool foundation jacket with a striped print collar, buttons, leather sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a black shirt with a close-neck, and straight-fit trousers. The Archies actress carried her Grand Shopping Tote Chanel tote bag, which had a quilted exterior, braided gold and pink straps, and a big interior. We want you to know its price, which is additionally our primary purpose. This Chanel Grand Shopping Tote tote bag costs $3400 (Rs. 2,82,642 INR).

Chanel Quilted Handbag

Suhana's outfit for that particular day consisted of a porpoise gray t-shirt and cream loose trousers. Her crew neck top had a cropped hem and a drawstring design, while her pants had a subtle checkered finish with purple contrast stitch detailing. Pay attention to what she has now. It has a history that is still carried on, from selecting a good leather to working on stitching pockets and braiding the metal strap. Suhana's pre-owned Jumbo bag was made in Italy and cost Rs. 11,89,872.32 (approx.). It has a front flap closing, chain-link double straps, slip pockets, and a CC turn-lock clasp.

Louis Vuitton On My Side MM Monogram Tufting Side Leather Tote Bag

Suhana Khan wore a white floral maxi dress this time. This dress has a chic front tie-up, a corset-like design, ruched sleeves, and a flowing skirt. Suhana carried the Louis Vuitton On My Side MM Monogram Tufting Side Leather Tote Galet to complement her attire. This multifunctional item has a cross-body strap and two leather handles for hand-holding. This bag is an exquisite home for your everyday needs, made of sturdy small-grained calf leather and Nappa Softy leather with trademark Monogram tufting. This pricey purse is priced at Rs. 3,54,050. Louis Vuitton is linked with grandeur and refinement.

Karl Lagerfeld's 2017 Cruise Collection Chanel Bag

Suhana dressed down her blouse with cargo leggings and monochromatic footwear. She carried a Chanel bag from Karl Lagerfeld's 2017 Cruise collection. The khaki-colored and tweed-made item appeared to be a masterpiece of checkered design, but it was no longer simply and quickly available. It has more canvas and leather to discuss. There are three compartments, a silver-tone turn lock with the characteristic emblem, adjustable straps, and a couple of zips. Item stockpiling may be challenging, especially when price tags include large digits. Our Chanel check for the day reveals that this rucksack costs around Rs. 4,07,698.31 (approx.).

Louis Vuitton's Coussin PM purse

Suhana Khan wore a figure-hugging Self-Portrait ribbed knit midi dress. Long sleeves, a wide V collar, and a deep V neckline characterized it. This look was completed with Louis Vuitton's Coussin PM purse, which had a fabric strap and three puffed-up layers. This bag is monogrammed and made of fluffy lambskin. The bag is trimmed with calfskin leather. It has gold-colored hardware and three inside compartments. The bag is priced at Rs 4,45,068.47.

Green Aigner’s Ivy Pochette Bag

Suhana Khan poses casually in a gorgeous blue striped shirt, enhancing her look with a lovely tiny green purse. The renowned brand Aigner created the lovely fresh green bag known as the Ivy Pochette. This purse lends a touch of refinement to Suhana's attire with its clean leather construction and beautiful light golden metal elements. The Ivy Pochette has a handy zipper clasp that keeps her possessions secure, as well as an internal stick box for enhanced organization. This magnificent bag, priced at Rs 24,711, exemplifies Aigner's dedication to quality and workmanship.

So which bag do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

